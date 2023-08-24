'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)

Vivian Alamain, who was briefly wed to Salem bigwig Victor Kiriakis during Sorel's run on 'Days', resurfaces as the show adjusts to the deaths of both Victor and longtime star John Aniston

An iconic Days of Our Lives villain is making a comeback.

PEOPLE can exclusively share a first look at Louise Sorel's upcoming return as Vivian Alamain. The actress is due to head back to Salem on Friday, Sept. 8 to "stir up trouble" in the aftermath of the death of her ex-husband Victor Kiriakis, who was portrayed by the late John Aniston.

Sorel first joined the cast of Days in 1992 and starred as Vivian up until 2000. She then reprised her role from 2009 to 2011, and again from 2017 to 2018. Her last on-screen appearance as the character was in 2020.

In between, various actresses have assumed the role of Vivian, including Marj Dusay, Robin Strasser and Linda Dano.



Vivian was briefly married to wealthy crime boss Victor. Their marriage ended when he left her for her rival Kate Roberts (originally played by Deborah Adair, then Lauren Koslow). Victor's last on-screen appearance was in a posthumous Dec. 2022 episode — it aired on Peacock as a tribute to Aniston a month after his death at age 89 on Nov. 11, 2022.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE also confirmed that Jen Lilley would make an appearance as Theresa Donovan as part of a send-off for Victor's character, who was on the show for 37 years.

At the time of Aniston's death, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, broke the news in a loving Instagram tribute, calling him "Sweet Papa."



"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," she wrote. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"



Additionally, Days co-creator Ken Corday said to PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of Our Lives community. He, along with our 'Victor Kiriakis,' will forever be in our hearts.”

Sorel's return to Days of Our Lives will be available to stream on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock.



