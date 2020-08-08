Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Reveals Why He's Leaving After 8 Years: 'I Felt Like a Glorified Extra'

Three weeks since announcing his decision to walk away from Days of Our Lives after nearly a decade of playing Eric Brady, Greg Vaughan is explaining in greater detail why he chose to bolt.

In an interview in the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, the Daytime Emmy winner says he started thinking of leaving the soap in 2017, shortly after he returned to the canvas following a nine-month absence. “A lot of things [storyline-wise] that were said to me or promised to me never came to fruition,” he laments to the mag. “I didn’t feel like all of the things that were being told to me were being delivered. I felt like a glorified extra in everybody else’s storyline.

“It was time,” he added. “My deal was over and that was it.”

The General Hospital alum goes on to reveal that the Days brass made a concerted effort to convince him to stay. “They put up a fight before they finally knew that I was not coming back,” he shares, before quickly adding that he remains open to returning at some point. “Never say never… I love Days of Our Lives.”

Vaughan — who is the latest in a long line of Days vets hitting the exit in the coming months (see also: Kristian Alfonso, Victoria Konefal, Galen Gering, Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey — will make his final appearance as Eric in September.

