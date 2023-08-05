‘Days of Our Lives’ EP Albert Alarr Exits Amid Misconduct Investigation | Exclusive

“Days of Our Lives” co-executive producer Albert Alarr is leaving the soap opera, individuals with knowledge told TheWrap.

Corday Productions coordinating producer Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing the exiting producer and director.

Alarr’s departure arrives more than a week after the release of a bombshell report detailing an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct by the longtime producer. The series extended a pre-planned filming hiatus on July 28 for another week in the aftermath of the controversy. Production insiders told TheWrap that production will resume Monday as questions on Alarr’s future on the show remain unclear

An insider close to production told TheWrap that NBCU brass requested the extended hiatus to give the show time to find a path forward. Earlier this week, at least 25 members of the show’s cast and crew signed a petition obtained by TheWrap that detailed the “traumatic and disheartening” work environment made public in the reports, and asking for Alarr to be replaced as co-executive producer with longtime director Sonia Blangiardo.

Sony Pictures Television declined to comment for this story.

“As you make this critical decision with ‘Days of Our Lives’ moving forward, we humbly ask that you consider our collective voice in choosing the best leader for the future of our show,” read the letter obtained by TheWrap.

The announcement of the extended pause came after TheWrap received a copy of a tentative “Days of Our Lives” production schedule that showed Alarr returning to direct on Friday, Aug. 4.

Alarr was at the center of a nine-week misconduct investigation conducted by distributor Sony Pictures Television Entertainment, according to a report from Deadline.

The investigation began in March and included accusations of gender discrimination, targeting women in the show’s recent layoffs disproportionately.

“Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions,” the letter signed by cast and crew read.

“Days of Our Lives” alum Lisa Rinna spoke out after the reports surfaced, revealing that the work environment she experienced when she returned as a guest star in 2018 was “disgusting.”

Peter Reckell, another beloved alum, spoke out about the allegations on Twitter: “We have learned disturbing news about the environment at [‘Days of Our Lives’]. It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, its legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

“Days of Our Lives” was created by Ted and Betty Corday and is produced by the company they founded, Corday Productions, which is owned and operated by their son, executive producer Ken Corday.

