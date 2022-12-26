How Days of Our Lives bids farewell to John Aniston in Victor Kiriakis' final episode

Beloved Salem resident Victor Kiriakis sails into the sunset in a bittersweet holiday episode of Days of Our Lives.

The late John Aniston made his final appearance as the crime boss in the Christmas episode released Monday on Peacock, which also served as a tribute episode to the veteran soap opera star who died Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Victor's swan song was filled with holiday insults and warm-hearted, forgiving moments.

It's Christmastime in Salem and Victor clashes with nephew Sonny (Zach Tinker) after the latter invites his ex-husband Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) to the Kiriakis residence for the holidays. He threatens to throw the unwelcome houseguest out on his "sugar plum a--," chastising Sonny for welcoming the man who "blackmailed" him into marriage. When he threatens to fire Sonny from Titan Industries lest he kick his pal to the curb, Sonny stands up to Victor.

Then, a change of heart from the Grinch (it's the holidays, after all): Victor decides to let Leo stay, delivering a deadpan "I changed my mind because I have a heart of gold." The episode ended with a montage of Aniston's biggest moments as the complicated character, featuring clips from his many, many marriages and spars with his enemies, among other lighter moments. He then sails off into the sunset aboard his yacht.

Aniston joined the long-running soap in 1985. The crime boss was briefly "killed off" the series but later found alive on the island of Melaswen. Aniston was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards earlier this year, which was presented to him by daughter and actress Jennifer Aniston.

In her speech, she joked that her father has appeared in "nearly every soap opera imaginable," but his TV home has long been with the cast and crew of DOOL. "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

