Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem stars on those Real Housewives lines, that BDSM scene, and more

Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem served as a welcome home for many of the former cast — Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Christie Clark, and Austin Peck among them — and as a welcome reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Rinna and former housewife Davidson. And you better believe they paid tribute to — satirized, even — an infamous RHOBH season 5 dinner where their then costar Kim Richards called Davidson "a beast" and told Rinna to "have a piece of bread" before trying to turn the negative attention to Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin. Rinna fired back, throwing a glass of wine on Richards and then smashing the glass on the table.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock Lisa Rinna in 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.'

"It was not my idea [to incorporate the Housewives scene], but I think at this point if you can't laugh at yourself, it's a sad day," Rinna says during a discussion for EW's Around the Table video series about their real-life dinner from hell inspiring a showdown between her Billie Reed and Davidson's Kristen DiMera making its way into the Beyond Salem script. "So I thought it was hilarious."

Made even more so thanks to a major suggestion from the two women.

"The very first script I got with it, they didn't have the two famous lines, and Lisa and I were like, 'Wait, what? If you're gonna go there, you gotta go there,'" Davidson recalls of Richards calling her a beast and Davidson retorting, "How dare you?"

Even the bread got a shout-out. "The line was there, but I took it upon myself to throw it at [Rinna's] face," Davidson explains. "Why not?"

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock Eileen Davidson as 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.'

Davidson's come-to-play attitude also landed her in a nun's habit, with DiMera posing as Sister Mary Moira Banks — another character she previously portrayed on Days, along with Mary Moira's i-dental-cal (they both have really bad teeth) twin sister Susan Banks.

Story continues

"They wanted to give me new teeth," Davidson says of her return after many years to play the character. "They go, 'Can you come in for a new teeth fitting?' And I was like, 'I have my old teeth, I don't need new ones.' The guy that made Austin Powers' teeth made my teeth all those years ago."

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn in 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.'

In the five-episode limited series, the characters are trying to track down gems stolen from a golden peacock. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Deidre Hall (Marlena) are on the trail of one, which Austin (Austin Peck) — not realizing it's stolen property — has bought as a gift for his wife, Carrie (Christie Clark). Elsewhere, thieves hold Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey) at gunpoint, making off with Paulina's orange diamond ring gifted to her by a certain Michelle who lived in a white house.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock Jackée Harry and James Reynolds in 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.'

Meanwhile, Victoria Konefal's Ciara poses as a princess who goes to a fancy soiree that ends up being a swingers party. Determined to recover one of the jewels, she goes all in, restraining the blindfolded party host to a bed with handcuffs.

"We don't really dive into R-rated things in daytime. Even our love scenes are very sweet and fluffy and perfect. So it was so much fun to have to dive into that," Konefal says. "I've never done a scene that was anything remotely close to this before. So it was breaking the ice, breaking the boundaries really quick with this guy. I had to tie him up, beat him with a little feather. Ciara's never done that — ever! So it was fun to see what the writers are capable of knowing that we don't have the restrictions and limitations of daytime because... we can't really bring BDSM into the mix."

But they did that, as well as a sexy Tango performed by Billie and her new ISA partner (Peter Porte). While Rinna was a contestant on season 2 of Dancing With the Stars, she's hesitant to think that experience helped.

"Well, it's been about 14 years since Dancing With the Stars, so I'm not sure if it came in handy," Rinna says with a laugh, noting that she did get a little help from her DWTS partner Louis Van Amstel, who choreographed her Days dance.

"I don't know how we did it," she says. "Monday we rehearsed for two hours, learned the Tango, Wednesday we filmed it, and I still don't know how we did it, but it was sure fun!"

Check out the full Around the Table above for more from the cast, including memories of their first day ever on the soap opera, and whether there might be more Beyond Salem to come.

Related content: