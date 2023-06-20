Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo's cause of death reportedly revealed as chronic drinking

Cody Longo's cause of death has been attributed to chronic drinking.

Longo's autopsy report cited chronic ethanol abuse and classified the actor's manner of death as natural, noting there was alcohol on the scene, according to TMZ. Longo, an actor and musician known for his TV roles on Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead at his home in Austin in early February. He was 34.

EW has reached out to the coroner's office and Longo's manager for comment.

Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, began his career onstage before pursuing TV and film, making his debut in movies Hip Hop Kidz: It's a Beautiful Thing and Ball Don't Lie before appearing in series like Medium, Make It or Break It, Brothers & Sisters, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Cody Longo

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Cody Longo

He is perhaps best known for his turn as Nicholas Alamain in the NBC and Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives and Eddie Duran in Nick at Nite's Hollywood Heights. Other notable TV credits include Nashville, The Catch, and Secrets and Lies. Prior to his death, Longo was in production and pre-production of movies Do You Want to Die in Indio? and End of Conspiracy.

HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS

Everett Collection Cody Longo as Eddie Duran in 'Hollywood Heights'

Longo released his first single, "Falling Into You," in 2012, embarking on a music career that also included the release of songs "She Said," "Atmosphere," "Wonder," and "Electric," among other tracks.

Longo is survived by his wife Stephanie and three children. "Cody was our whole world," Stephanie previously told EW in a statement. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

