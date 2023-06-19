‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Died Due to ‘Chronic’ Alcohol Abuse (Report)

“Days of Our Lives” actor Cody Longo died in February due to chronic drinking, according to an autopsy.

The report, which was obtained by TMZ, noted that the 34-year-old soap opera star’s cause of death was “chronic ethanol abuse” and that the manner of his death was “natural.”

The autopsy also stated that Longo’s body was decomposing and that the room he was in was littered with alcohol bottles when found by police, who were conducting a wellness check at the request of Longo’s wife Stephanie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Cody was our whole world,” she previously said in a statement released by Longo’s rep Alex Gittelson. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Also Read:

Robert Gottlieb, Acclaimed Literary Editor Who Launched Career With ‘Catch-22,’ Dies at 92

Gittelson previously told TheWrap in a separate statement that Longo “was a dear friend, going back many years, before he was a client.”

“My heart breaks for his amazing wife and beautiful kids. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year,” he said. “Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

In 2020, the actor was arrested in Clarkesville, Tennessee on a domestic assault charge. Family members told TMZ about his struggles with alcohol and believe that he may have relapsed after completing rehab last summer. In 2013, he was arrested in Los Angeles on a DUI and ordered to attend alcohol education classes and sentenced to three years probation.

Longo, who was also known as Cody Anthony, appeared as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain on eight episodes of “Days of Our Lives” in 2011 and played a singer named Quentin on two episodes of ABC’s “Nashville” in 2016. His longest running role was as superstar musician Eddie Duran on 78 episodes of “Hollywood Heights.”

Also Read:

Cody Longo, Actor on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Hollywood Heights,’ Dies at 34