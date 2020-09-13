Days After Discharge, Amit Shah Re-admitted to AIIMS After Complaining of Breathlessness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from AIIMS nearly two weeks ago after post Covid-19 care, was readmitted to the hospital last night after he reportedly complained of breathlessness.

The sources told that 55-year-old Shah was admitted around 11 pm on Saturday night and he is being kept in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. The BJP leader is being treated by Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and his condition is said to be stable now.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease. On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was treated in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

After being tested negative he was discharged on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID complication on August 18. "Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said in a statement on August 30.

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over the parliament's monsoon session, which is set to begin tomorrow amid Covid safety measures, including compulsory face mask and social distancing in place. As many as 200 out of 785 members of parliament are above 65 years of age, and at least seven Union Ministers and two dozen lawmakers are currently recovering from COVID-19.