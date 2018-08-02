Days after becoming 'head breakfast coach' for Bob Evans, Urban Meyer no longer on restaurant's site

Urban Meyer might have already lost an endorsement.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Thursday that ads featuring Meyer as the “head breakfast coach” for the Bob Evans restaurant chain had been dropped from the company’s site.

Sure enough, searches for “Urban Meyer” and “head breakfast coach” on the Bob Evans website don’t return any results. The Dispatch reported that Bob Evans didn’t respond to any requests for comment about a move dropping Meyer.

Meyer was put on administrative leave by Ohio State on Wednesday as the school investigates whether or not he knew of 2015 domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Meyer was announced as the restaurant chain’s “head breakfast coach” on July 30, meaning he had less than four days in that role. The link from the (now-deleted) tweet announcing Meyer’s promotional role with the company no longer works.

Meyer said last week that he didn’t know of any 2015 allegations of domestic violence against Smith, who was fired after a protection order was issued against him by his ex-wife Courtney.

Courtney Smith told Stadium Wednesday that she believes Meyer knew of the allegation and had told Meyer’s wife Shelley and other Ohio State staffers’ wives of the alleged abuse against her. She said in the interview that Shelley told her that she would have to inform Urban of the allegations.

