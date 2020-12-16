Days after wearing 'Merry Flipmas' shirt, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss flip CB from rival Mississippi State
“Merry Flipmas,” indeed.
During his Monday press conference, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin wore a t-shirt with the phrase “Merry Flipmas” on it in reference to the upcoming early signing period. Kiffin seemed to be teasing that there would be a prospect committed elsewhere who would be flipping to Ole Miss and signing with Kiffin’s program.
🚨🚨Lane Kiffin wearing "Merry Flipmas" shirt during his Monday press conference leading up to Early Signing Period!🚨🚨
We don't deserve him. pic.twitter.com/9fMq6IwoF4
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 14, 2020
On Wednesday, that came to fruition at the expense of Ole Miss’ biggest rival.
MJ Daniels, a cornerback from Lucedale, Mississippi, had been committed to Mississippi State since September. However, he ended up signing his national letter of intent with Ole Miss once the signing period opened Wednesday morning.
Y'all can open this one early. #MerryFlipmas 🎁@MjDaniels11 | #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/KZY9TPs8B6
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 16, 2020
Kiffin wasn’t bashful in celebrating the recruiting victory.
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 16, 2020
He even retweeted a Mississippi State writer who said the MSU staff was confident about keeping Daniels in its class.
The 6-foot-3 Daniels is rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 6 player in the state of Mississippi in the class of 2021. According to Rivals, there was speculation last month that Daniels could flip to Texas A&M. However, Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff stayed in the picture and won his signature in the end.
"Coach Kiffin and his staff have stayed on me hard for the past couple of weeks and I finally gave them time to talk," Daniels told Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons. "I learned coach Kiffin has a plan for me, and I know with me going there it helps us get closer to our end goal, and that’s winning a championship."
Ole Miss now has five in-state commitments, including four-star quarterback Luke Altmeyer. Altmeyer was previously committed to Florida State, but ended up flipping to Ole Miss a few weeks ago.
