Daylight Saving Time Is Ending — Wake Yourself Up with This Hilarious Alarm Clock

While we might all be getting back an hour of sleep when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1, the extra rest won’t make up for all of winter. The days will be darker for longer, which makes early rising even more difficult than it already is. How does one combat this? With a moving alarm clock, of course.

Clocky the Runaway Alarm Clock is the bedside accessory every heavy sleeper needs, according to Amazon shoppers. The funky device has wheels that are put to use every time you use it: When it’s time to wake up, Clocky will roll off your nightstand (seriously) and move in different directions until it’s turned off. Is this something that will likely be extremely annoying? Yes. But in that annoyance lies effectiveness.

Heavy sleepers say this hilarious clock is the only thing that can actually get them up and moving on tired mornings.

“Though the concept of a clock that runs away from you may be a bit silly, it really has helped assure me that I will wake up and get out of bed for college class,” wrote one shopper. “It also gets louder and louder, so if you think you are a heavy sleeper, this is sure to interrupt your sleep cycle. I recommend this to anyone and everyone who is looking for something more abrupt than a traditional alarm clock.”

For people who struggle to wake from phone alarms or classic clocks, this one will do the trick, according to shoppers. It comes with an extra-loud beeping noise that can wake up the heaviest of sleepers. Those who are prone to hitting the snooze button can kick that bad habit by pre-programming how long the time frame lasts. Then, when you hit the button the next morning, an active Clocky will keep you from continuing to press it over and over again.

“I used to get too accustomed to the sound of my alarms, and they would stop working to wake me up,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Then, I got Clocky. I don’t even use the feature that makes it run off the nightstand. This alarm is very loud and makes variable noises that won’t stop waking even somewhat heavy sleepers (like me!). I got my Clocky in October 2010, and it’s still running perfectly; I haven’t needed to change the battery yet; I have never been late due to sleeping through my alarm. And, I think it looks cute and sounds cute. Best alarm clock purchase I ever made.”

It’s great for teens and kids who hate getting out of bed in the morning, and makes for an excellent gag gift or stocking stuffer for anyone in the family. Regardless of who you get it for, they’ll be up and at ’em come wakeup time.

