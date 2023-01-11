Daycare works to reopen

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The abrupt closure of the Sleeping Giant Child Care Centre last Friday was the result of circumstances in the daycare’s transition from a for-profit model to a not-for-profit model. The centre and its staff of 20 accommodates up to 54 children per day.

Andrea Mulligan, owner and founder of the daycare, explained how they have been working for months with local government agencies to make the transition.

“We’re really excited about that,” she said, “It offers us opportunities to access more funding which benefits both staff and families.”

Problems arose as an impending timeline had to be met for the transition to occur.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, the timeline for that was not met and the funding wasn’t received,” Mulligan said. “Right now I had to temporarily — and abruptly — close on Friday, but we’re still working on some solutions and we hope to have some good news before the end of the week.”

Mulligan emphasized “temporarily” and described how they worked hard to work things out to meet the deadline. On Monday, she said Ontario’s ministry of education reached out to her asking what they can do to help her.

“I was very grateful for that and we’re going to work diligently to get our families back in and our staff working as quickly as possible,” she said.

Since the closure, Mulligan has spent hours communicating with the families.

“We’re really working hard as a team to get this resolved,” she said, adding that she has come up with a new possibility that she presented on Tuesday.

“I have also informed the ministry (of education) of this idea and so we’ll just see how fast we can get everybody on the same page to get what we need to reopen,” she said. “The meeting was really positive and as we continue to work together; we hope to have news in the next few days.”

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal