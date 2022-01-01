New Year’s Day the warmest on record after central London temperatures reach 16.2C

A man exercises in St James’s Park in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The Met Office has said New Year’s Day is provisionally the warmest on record after temperatures in St James’s Park in central London reached 16.2C.

The previous record temperature on New Year’s Day stands at 15.6C which was recorded in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

It comes after the forecaster announced that New Year’s Eve 2021 was the warmest ever after temperatures soared to 16.5C at Bala in Wales.

The Met Office tweeted: “Whilst we await confirmation of any new highest minimum temperature records, St James’s Park has now provisionally beaten the record for the warmest #NewYearsDay.”

Forecaster Craig Snell said: “It has been a prolonged mild spell.”

Mr Snell added that the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, and this year’s warmer temperatures have been due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.

He added that the higher temperatures are usually localised, but “plenty of places” have seen highs of 15C over December.

However, he said January could see a drop in temperatures.

On Friday, Somerset House in London confirmed it would be closing its ice rink on New Year’s Day due to warmer temperatures.

A spokesperson for Somerset House tweeted: “Skate update: Due to the effect of the on-going warm temperatures on the quality of the ice, we have had to make the difficult decision to also close our ice rink on 1 January. All customers are being contacted directly and given a full refund.

“We are currently dealing with very high level of customer inquiries so it may take us longer than usual to respond. We are very sorry for this inconvenience and are working hard to ensure we can re-open asap. We will update asap if there is any further impact on future dates.”