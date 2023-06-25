Day trips and weekend getaways from Boise: 9 outdoor wonders to explore

If you’re looking for a short day trip or weekend getaway near Boise, the natural beauty and outdoor recreation in Idaho give you plenty of options. Head to Stanley where you can enjoy the Sawtooth Range and embark on a fishing and rafting adventure. Or hike through the otherworldly landscapes of Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.

From small towns to popular hiking spots, here are a few exciting destinations within about 3 hours from Boise.

Crater Rings

Distance from Boise: 39 miles

Driving time from Boise: 50 minutes

About 10 miles from Interstate 84 Exit 90 to Mountain Home are two fascinating geological formations at the Crater Rings National Natural Landmark. The side-by-side pits were created by volcanic eruptions tens of thousands of years ago and bear resemblance to craters seen in Hawaii.

The rings are about 300 feet deep and half a mile across. Brittany Brand, a volcanologist and associate professor of geosciences at Boise State University, said the pits were created by shield volcanoes. Those volcanoes spew runny lava that spreads for miles, forming low, gently sloping mounds.

Brand explained that the eruption left a void under the Earth’s crust, causing the ground to collapse into the pit shape we see today.

“I don’t see a lot of these craters around Idaho,” Brand told the Idaho Statesman in April 2022.

A patchwork of vehicle trails and footpaths lead around and between the rings, as well as down to the floor of the pits. Circumventing the larger eastern ring takes you between both craters and is about 2.1 miles, while a route around both rings is about 3 miles. While there’s little elevation gain, the terrain is rocky and the trails are poorly defined, so watch your step and wear proper shoes.

Halverson Bar/Lake

Distance from Boise: 38.6 miles

Driving time from Boise: 55 minutes

Bring your binoculars on this 3.8-mile hike to a small lake in the Snake River Canyon. The trail, called Halverson Bar or Halverson Lake Trail, is part of the Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, and spring is an excellent time for watching raptors in the skies.

This trail starts near Celebration Park before winding between the river and the edge of the canyon. There are two shallow lakes, as well as boulder fields of rocks known as melon gravels. Anglers can pack a fishing pole to catch bluegill, bass and crappie.

When you finish the loop, check out the historic Guffey Bridge that spans the river.

Jump Creek

Distance from Boise: 45.6 miles

Driving time from Boise: 1 hour

Jump Creek is a popular, short hike near Marsing that goes through a canyon to a waterfall. It’s just over half a mile to the falls and back, so this trail is often busy.

The path follows its namesake creek into a canyon, crossing the creek multiple times. This route involves some rock hopping and can be slippery in places, and you’ll also want to watch out for poison ivy.

The trail culminates at the falls, which pour into a small pool where some hikers swim. There’s also a longer trail that leads to an overlook of the falls.

Bruneau Dunes

Distance from Boise: 61.7 miles

Driving time from Boise: 1 hour 10 minutes

Looking for something totally unique? Bruneau Dunes State Park’s trails traverse its namesake sand dunes, which geologists believe were formed by the Bonneville Flood thousands of years ago.

The park has a 6-mile loop that passes its observatory and information center, circling wetland areas and a small lake and following the spine of the largest freestanding dunes in the United States. According to online reviews, many hikers say the route is more challenging than a typical 6-mile trek because of the dunes’ deep sand.

Fortunately, there are ways to shorten the loop. You can extend a day trip with stargazing at the observatory or stay overnight at one of the park’s campgrounds.

Keep an eye on the weather before visiting. The sand gets very hot as temperatures rise, and windy days are pretty unpleasant.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Park entry is $7 per vehicle without a state parks pass.

Upper Perjue Canyon

Distance from Boise: 67.8 miles

Driving time from Boise: 1 hour 15 minutes

The Upper Perjue Canyon Trail, created by a cadre of local volunteer groups and the Bureau of Land Management, covers about 8 miles in the Little Jacks Creek Wilderness of the Owyhees.

While hiking the trail, you’ll pass the frame of a cabin that once belonged to Frank Perjue, a homesteader after whom the canyon is named. The area is also home to plenty of wildlife, including bighorn sheep, pronghorn and, as the weather warms, rattlesnakes.

The route takes hikers through an aspen grove and a boulder field and features views of canyons, fields of sagebrush and several creek crossings.

Twin Falls

Distance from Boise: 128 miles

Driving time from Boise: 2 hours

Twin Falls is a two-hour drive from Boise and earned its name because of a pair of historic waterfalls on the Snake River. Only one of those waterfalls still flows, but venture a little farther from the city, and you’ll be spoiled for choice.

On the edge of town, there are Shoshone Falls, Perrine Coulee Falls and Pillar Falls, which all offer hiking trails, picnic spots and other recreational activities.

The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce offers a list of affordable hotels and motels for a quick weekend getaway.

McCall

Distance from Boise: 108 miles

Driving time from Boise: 2 hours 15 minutes

Just over a two-hour drive from Boise, McCall is another small town that will put you right in the middle of Idaho’s beauty. The city sits right on the banks of Payette Lake, which offers a trifecta of beautiful mountain views, beaches to relax on and watercraft rentals.

McCall is also within easy distance of several mountain ranges, which means access to fishing and birding as well as trails, biking and even rock climbing. Those who enjoy a beverage between their walks can embark on the McCall Ale Trail, which will guide hikers to 10 different restaurants and breweries throughout the day.

As for lodging, McCall offers it all: Hotels, campsites, RV spaces, mountain cabins and lakefront homes. The McCall Chamber of Commerce offers an extensive accommodations list on its website as well as more information about cheaper RV and camping options.

Stanley

Distance from Boise: 113 miles

Driving time from Boise: 3 hours

Idaho and camping go hand-in-hand, but there are plenty of lodging options that’ll keep a solid roof over your head in the Gem State, too.

Just under a three-hour drive from Boise, the town of Stanley is perfect for a weekend getaway to enjoy the sights and sounds of Idaho while also benefiting from a wide range of lodging options. If you love camping, the Stanley Basin area has 11 campgrounds that can be reserved in advance.

Although the city of Stanley is small, its location at the foot of the Sawtooth mountains offers quick access to Idaho’s beauty, including walks along the Salmon River, the 4.5-mile Fishhook Creek Trail, and Redfish Lake and the Redfish Lake Lodge.

The city is also located not far from Sun Valley, which while best-known for its skiing offers great opportunities for golf, biking, fishing and hiking in the summer months.

Craters of the Moon

Distance from Boise: 170 miles

Driving time from Boise: 3 hours 10 minutes

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will make you forget you are in Idaho for a moment. The 1,100-square-mile park, which looks like what you’d imagine for an alien planet, was formed by molten lava fields nearly 15 million years ago and is just under three hours away from Boise.

Within the park — which is around the same size as Rhode Island — visitors can explore a number of attractions such as the Inferno Cone, the Spatter Cones and Devil’s Orchard Nature Trail. The National Park Service recommends that hikers remain on trails in the park because the lava flows can be easily damaged, and that a GPS, map or cellphone should be carried at all times. Pets are allowed in the campgrounds and on paved roads but not on the hiking trails.

Visitors can camp at the Lava Flow Campground on a first-come, first-served basis. Lodging is also available about 20 miles northeast from Craters of the Moon in Arco.