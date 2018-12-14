Day takes on Wells in battle of Wales at Scottish Open

It’s all eyes on the prize for Ryan Day in Glasgow

Welsh bragging rights are on the line in Glasgow as Ryan Day prepares to take on compatriot Daniel Wells for a place in the Scottish Open semi-finals.

Day overcame Ding Junhui in his toughest test to date in the competition, overcoming the Chinese sensation 4-2 despite having trailed early on.

That followed victories over Rhys Clark, Anthony Hamilton and Zhang Anda, with the marathon week in Scotland heading towards its business end and Sunday’s final.

But before thoughts turn to the trophy, Day has a tricky test against fellow Welshman Wells – who dispatched Matthew Stevens 4-0 to reach the last eight.

“It was a good win, Ding wasn’t at his best and I’m feeling quite happy with the shape of my game and I’m delighted to be in the quarter-finals again,” said Day.



“Rhys played really well in our first match, I played well against Hamilton and Zhang and then against Ding, I’m just trying to finish the year on a high.

“Everyone should fill their coffers for Christmas.

“There might be some bragging rights for our big night out, we’ve had a couple of tight meetings a long time back but let’s hope this one is 5-0.

“Dan is a solid player, I’ve practiced with him a lot at his mum and dad’s house, we know each other’s games inside out and he must be in good form otherwise he wouldn’t have beaten Matthew 4-0.

“I’m going to have to play well to beat him.”

