What Day Is the Super Bowl? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Big Game

From Country Living

The Super Bowl is the one sporting event of the year that has a little bit of everything for sports, entertainment, and food fans of all levels and interests. Whether you’re rooting on your favorite team, eagerly awaiting the halftime show, or putting together a list of killer Super Bowl appetizers , this day of acceptable gluttony, intermittent shouting, and over-the-top spectacle is a highly anticipated American tradition.



Well, Super Bowl LV (which means the 55th Super Bowl) is finally here! We now know which teams will be facing off (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers), but we're waiting to see which commercial will be the most buzz-worthy. And how will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the game and those who want to attend in person?

Photo credit: Focus On Sport - Getty Images

It's time to start planning your Super Bowl recipes , hanging football decorations, and prepping fun Super Bowl party games, even if you're just watching with the other members of your household. Here's what day the Super Bowl falls on in 2021, where the Super Bowl 2021 is taking place, and more.

What day is the Super Bowl 2021?

As we all know, the Super Bowl happens on a Sunday every year, despite the inevitable Monday morning football hangover. This year, the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Miami hosted the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, which means Florida is hosting back-to-back years. The 55th Super Bowl will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The stadium regularly holds 65,000 fans with a max capacity of 75,000, but the NFL has announced that, due to the pandemic, it will cap attendance at 22,000, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets.

This is the 12th time a Florida stadium will host the event. If you’re looking to see the game in person, keep in mind that though the NFL is currently selling tickets for the game, many details are still in flux due to the pandemic. Super Bowl tickets for 2021 start at $5,700 via the NFL's official partner, On Location Experiences. (Whew! We’ll stick to watching it on TV.)

Story continues

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

CBS will air the game this year and live-stream it on the CBS All Access app. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Who's performing at the Super Bowl halftime show 2021?

Pepsi, the sponsor of this year's event, has announced that Canadian singer/songwriter The Weeknd will be performing this year's halftime show. Further announcements have yet to be made regarding which other artists might make appearances during the show, but fans are eagerly awaiting the news, as The Weeknd has collaborated with many musical favorites, including Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande. Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the National Anthem before kickoff.

Who's playing in the Super Bowl 2021?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. For the first time ever, a team will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Please note that the NFL season has been in flux due to COVID-19. This article will continue to be updated as more details are announced and finalized.

You Might Also Like