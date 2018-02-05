A day after the Super Bowl, Appalachian State kicks off spring football

The barren wasteland of the college football offseason between the College Football Playoff and the unofficial start of the 2018 season is over. Spring football has started.

Appalachian State begins spring practice Monday. Yes, Monday. The day after the Super Bowl. February 5. Forty-two days before the first official day of spring. Two days before National Signing Day. And just four weeks after Alabama’s National Championship Game win over Georgia.

The early start means App State is going less than two months between its 34-0 Dollar General Bowl game blowout of Toledo and practices for the 2018 season. But App State coach Scott Satterfield is viewing that as a positive.

“We like to piggyback off the fall,” Satterfield told the school’s website. “You remember a lot and can pick up where you left off with a shorter break. We’ll focus on fundamentals; blocking, tackling, angles, and leverage. We’re fortunate to have kept our staff together, so you don’t have a learning curve and can get to work pretty quickly.”

The team isn’t holding a spring game. Which is probably for the best, because practice concludes on March 4. Having a spring game more than two weeks before the start of spring wouldn’t be right.

The early start also Mountaineers will also be concluding their spring practice sessions before many teams begin their sessions. The majority of spring games will occur throughout the second half of April.

