After A Day In The Sun, Your Skin Needs These Ingredients To Recover

Jacqueline Kilikita
·6 min read

It’s no secret that the sun can wreak havoc on skin. Although UV rays are invisible to the human eye, sun damage can be quite obvious. Redness, uncomfortable burns, accelerated skin ageing (in the form of dark spots and fine lines), not to mention skin cancer, are just some of the consequences of soaking up the sun.

You might be diligent when it comes to applying SPF and always carry your sunglasses with you (in which case, congrats — you’ve got it together). But lately it’s been difficult to avoid the scorching weather (thanks, heatwave) and it seems the hot spell just won’t let up.

If your skin is drier than it tends to be in the winter months, or it feels super tight after a day outside, you’re not the only one. The sun can zap your skin of the hydrating, moisturising ingredients it needs to be healthy and happy but smart skincare can help replenish them. You might already know about the benefits of hyaluronic acid and glycerin, for example, but there are a handful of other ingredients to watch out for, too.

Ahead, Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, medical doctor and Skin Proud consultant (who you might know as Dr Fab on Instagram and TikTok) shares the ingredients to scour labels for when shopping post-heatwave skincare.

Before we go any further, a caveat: you don’t need to use all of these skincare ingredients at once. If something sounds like it might be beneficial for your skin type or your skin’s needs, here’s how to make it work for you.

DashDividers_1_500x100

What are ceramides and what do they do for the skin?

When you think about damage caused by the sun, it’s the high intensity radiation that’s causing the damage to the skin barrier, said Dr Fabusiwa, and ceramides are part of that barrier. A damaged skin barrier can result in itchiness, dryness, redness, sensitivity and even breakouts.

“Ceramides are already present in the skin,” said Dr Fabusiwa, “and we call them naturally moisturising factors. We really need them to keep our barrier enforced and hydrated.” Think of ceramides as the glue between your skin cells, keeping them intact. “Ceramides also hold water in the skin and prevent it from leaving,” making them an excellent ingredient post-sun exposure.

You can find ceramides in so many different products, from serums to moisturisers, but Dr Fabusiwa recommends a nice, hydrating moisturiser like Daily Saviour Skin Restoring Cream, £14.95, and suggests using it morning and night. R29 also rates Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, £31.90, and The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, £6.80.

Don’t forget to apply a broad spectrum, high factor sunscreen in the morning, too.

What is panthenol and what does it do for the skin?

Panthenol — also known as vitamin B5 — isn’t an ingredient that brands tend to shout about. Why? Well, it doesn’t sound as sexy as others. The ingredient was actually developed to aid in wound healing but beauty brands soon realised that it makes a great addition to any post-sun moisturiser as it quenches skin so well.

“This ingredient prevents the skin from drying out,” explained Dr Fabusiwa, “and it also helps to reinforce the skin barrier.” It’s an antioxidant, too, so it protects skin from environmental factors such as pollution. Happily, the ingredient is well tolerated across the board and works even better with buzzy niacinamide (vitamin B3). When it comes to panthenol, Dr Fabusiwa suggests looking for a leave-on product like a moisturiser or serum rather than something you wash off, like a cleanser.

Try Saltee Face Daily Protection Formula SPF50, £32, or Hello Sunday The Everyday One Face Moisturiser SPF50, £16, which is a moisturiser and sunscreen in one. Also try Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturiser, £35, which is oil-free (great for breakout-prone skin) and can be used in the morning and the evening.

What is allantoin and what does it do for the skin?

Allantoin is an ingredient that exists quietly in lots of skin-quenching moisturisers — you just need to look out for it. Dr Fabusiwa said it’s great at stopping transepidermal water loss, which is when moisture escapes from the skin (common in hot weather), causing it to become dehydrated. Markers of dehydrated skin include dullness and fine lines.

“Allantoin is actually in a lot of medical-grade and prescription skincare products,” explains Dr Fabusiwa, “and in clinic we’ve been using it for a while.” It’s not exclusive to dermatologists, though. Moisturisers like Frozen Over Gel-To-Ice Hydrator, £16.95 (a gel at room temperature and a sorbet when frozen) as well as Nuxe Moisturising Mattifying Fluid, £26, and Revolution Skincare Moisture SPF30 Cream for Normal/Oily Skin, £10, feature the ingredient and are particularly great for those with oily, breakout-prone skin. If your skin feels tight and as if it might crack (especially after cleansing), it could also be dehydrated. You might like to ditch your foaming cleanser and try Rise and Defend Kombucha Face Wash, £12.95, which also boasts allantoin.

What is snail mucin and what does it do for the skin?

Snail mucin — excreted from, yes, snails — doesn’t exactly sound glamorous (it’s a bit of a turn-off, actually) but if Dr Fabusiwa is interested, it must be worth a go. “I just picked up a snail mucin serum from a Korean brand,” she told R29, “and though I tend to stick to my hyaluronic acids, there are definitely benefits of snail mucin.”

“This is a great barrier-protecting ingredient,” explained Dr Fabusiwa, “but it also gives your skin a great shine.” If you like your skin to appear dewy, this is one for you. “I would use a serum like this straight after my cleanser and before my moisturiser,” said Dr Fabusiwa, “so it’s there as additional barrier protection.” R29 loves COSRX ADVANCED SNAIL 96 Mucin Power Essence Gel, £24, and Beauty of Joseon Repair Serum: Ginseng + Snail Mucin, £14.

What is vitamin E and what does it do for the skin?

Vitamin E is a highly moisturising and healing skincare ingredient, which is better suited to dry skin types. That’s not all, says Dr Fabusiwa. “Vitamin E is a great antioxidant and it works very well alongside things like vitamin C, helping to counteract damage from the sun, as well as pollution.” Look out for a vitamin E moisturiser which combines hyaluronic acid for all-round barrier protection, particularly if your skin becomes tight and rough to the touch after sun exposure. Try The Inkey List Vitamin B, C & E Moisturiser, £5.99, or The Body Shop Vitamin E Moisture Cream, £16.

What is polyglutamic acid and what does it do for the skin?

Polyglutamic acid and hyaluronic acid are a great pairing, said Dr Fabusiwa, as both draw moisture into the skin. Properly moisturised skin = plump and glowing. The difference between the two is that polyglutamic acid forms a film on the skin and stops that much-needed moisture evaporating. So not only does it bring the moisture, it keeps it there, too. If your skin is particularly tight, uncomfortable and dry after spending time in the sun, try Nip+Fab Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 2% Hydration Hybrid Gel Cream, £24.95, Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, £35, or Farmacy Beauty DAILY GREENS Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer, £36, which combine hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid.

Overall, if you’re spending any amount of time in the sun, teaming your skincare with a broad spectrum, high factor sunscreen is a must to protect your skin against damaging UV rays.

Refinery29’s selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

10 Popular Sunscreens Tried & Tested On Dark Skin

Skincare Rules To Live By In A Heatwave

'Nail Slugging' Transformed My Flaky Nails

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Analysis-Climate change, scarcity chip away at degrowth taboo

    But, as climate change accelerates and supply chain disruptions offer rich-world consumers an unaccustomed taste of scarcity, the theory is becoming less taboo and some have started to ponder what a degrowth world might look like. After the U.N. climate science agency this year called for cuts in consumer demand - a core degrowth premise - the think tank that runs the Davos forum published a degrowth primer in June and the issue has even begun to crop up in investment notes. "It is a provocative term," Aniket Shah, Global Head of ESG and Sustainability Strategy at Jefferies said of the New York-based bank's June 13 note on the "Degrowth Opportunity".

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is