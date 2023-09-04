On This Day, Sept. 4: On This Day: Mother Teresa declared a saint

Pope Francis leads a canonization Mass for Mother Teresa in front of 120,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 4, 2016. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1609, navigator Henry Hudson discovered the island of Manhattan.

In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus called out the National Guard to prevent nine African-American students from entering Central High School in Little Rock.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single Olympic Games. The record stood until American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight golds at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

In 1982, a fire in a Los Angeles apartment house killed 25 people after Humberto Diaz de la Torre set the building on fire amid a dispute with the apartment's manager. He pleaded guilty to murder and received a 625-year prison sentence.

In 1991, South African President F.W. de Klerk proposed a new Constitution. It provided for universal voting rights and opened Parliament to all races.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 2014, caustic comedienne Joan Rivers, whose cutting barbs were often aimed at celebrities, including herself, died at the age of 81 at a hospital in New York City. Her daughter, Melissa, said, "My mother's greatest joy in life was to make people laugh."

In 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.

In 2019, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to China after weeks of protests against it. The demonstrations continued, though, in the autonomous region.

File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

In 2022, 11 people died and 18 people were injured in a stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The attacker, Myles Sanderson, was found dead a day later.