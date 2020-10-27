11 items that are perfect for your Day Of The Dead celebration

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Dia de los Muertos, a.k.a. Day Of The Dead, is almost here — and the Mexican holiday is traditionally celebrated by honouring family members and loved ones who have passed away.
The holiday is on Nov. 2 and it’s best celebrated with good friends, delicious food, vibrant colours and some festive cocktails which usually includes tequila.
The celebration is often decorated with bright orange and yellow marigolds, photos of the departed and their favourite items which include food and drinks. The offerings are said to encourage visits from the loved ones who have passed away.
This year celebrations might look a little different but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate with small gatherings or host a virtual celebration. Here are 11 things you need for your Day of the Dead celebration.
Radioactive Pressed Pigment Palette
This eight-shade neon palette of mattes and dynamic hues will help you create a beautiful look for your Day of the Dead celebration.
SHOP IT: Sephora, $63
Pet Krewe Glow in the Dark Skull Bandana
Dress up your fur-baby with this bandana and let them take part in this year’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations. This bandana will ensure that night time walks are fun because it’s glow-in-the-dark. It’s made from 100 per cent pet-friendly polyester for comfort and it has a tie closure.
SHOP IT: PetSmart, $6 (originally $8)
Hornitos Reposado
Brush up on your agave-based cocktail skills this Day Of The Dead with a simple, D.I.Y. cocktail that you can make right at home: The Hornitos Reposado Margarita.
Hornitos Reposado Margarita
Ingredients
1 1/2 part Hornitos Reposado Tequila
1 part Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 part DeKuyper Triple Sec Liqueur
1/2 part Simple Syrup
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in a shaker.
Shake.
Strain into a margarita glass.
Garnish with a salt rim, lime wedge and serve.
SHOP IT: LCBO, $39
Christmas Decorations Glass Blown Ornaments
Day of the Dead is a celebration that’s supposed to bring families together. Keep the spirit alive by adding this glass blown ornament to your Christmas tree so you can remember those who’ve passed during the holiday season, as well as during the three-day celebration.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $26
Coco Deluxe Figure Play Set
Let your children celebrate the wonder of life and remembrances of the past with these eight fully sculpted figures from Disney and Pixar's Coco. This set includes Includes Miguel Rivera, Miguel in the Land of the Dead, Héctor, Ernesto de la Cruz, Mama Imelda, Chicharron, Dante and Pepita.
SHOP IT: Shop Disney, $27
Medium Plastic Day of The Dead Papel Picado Banner
This plastic banner is perfect if you plan on hosting a small get together for Dia de los Muertos. It comes with 12 unique panels with designs and colours, measures approximately 15 feet long hanging and it can be hung indoors or outdoors.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $15
Volcán De Mi Tierra Blanco
This distillery is named after the Spanish word for volcano. The Volcán De Mi Tierra Blanco erupts with aromas and flavours of citrus, cherry, white pepper and white flower. Not a margarita fan? Try out this drink called the descending.
Ingredients
30ml Volcan Blanco
30ml Campari (infused with coffee & dried black mission figs)
30ml Sweet Vermouth
3 drops coffee & cacao bitters (Apocthecary "the darkness")
Preparation
Combine tequila, infused Campari & sweet vermouth into a mixing glass
Stir than stain over ice in an old fashioned glass
Garnish with orange zest and dried figs
SHOP IT: LCBO, $78
Top Fin Skull Sombrero Aquarium Ornament
Give your underwater friend something fun and colourful to play with. This aquarium ornament comes in the form of a skull that’s decked out in bright, vibrant colours and makes a fun addition to your underwater world.
SHOP IT: PetSmart, $18
Day of The Dead Corkscrew
This corkscrew is inspired by the Day of the Dead holiday by using the sugar skull, which is part of the tradition. It was designed by Stephanie Suarez as part of the Mexico design challenge.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $39
oten Women's Floral Sugar Skull Cap Sleeve Dress
This floral sugar skull cap sleeve dress is perfect for a Day of the Dead celebration. It has a sweetheart neckline and a zipper in the back. This dress comes in many different designs including prints for Christmas, Halloween and spring.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $36
Coco Guitar Messenger Bag for Kids
This Coco guitar messenger bag will strike a chord at your Day of the Dead celebration. It’s accented with embroidered details that are inspired by the guitar from the Disney film and features a zippered main compartment, front zip pocket and an adjustable shoulder strap.
SHOP IT: Shop Disney, $40
