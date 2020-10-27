11 items that are perfect for your Day Of The Dead celebration

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Day of the Dead is a two day holiday that reunites the living and dead.

Dia de los Muertos, a.k.a. Day Of The Dead, is almost here — and the Mexican holiday is traditionally celebrated by honouring family members and loved ones who have passed away.

The holiday is on Nov. 2 and it’s best celebrated with good friends, delicious food, vibrant colours and some festive cocktails which usually includes tequila.

The celebration is often decorated with bright orange and yellow marigolds, photos of the departed and their favourite items which include food and drinks. The offerings are said to encourage visits from the loved ones who have passed away.

This year celebrations might look a little different but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate with small gatherings or host a virtual celebration. Here are 11 things you need for your Day of the Dead celebration.

This eight-shade neon palette of mattes and dynamic hues will help you create a beautiful look for your Day of the Dead celebration.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $63

Dress up your fur-baby with this bandana and let them take part in this year’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations. This bandana will ensure that night time walks are fun because it’s glow-in-the-dark. It’s made from 100 per cent pet-friendly polyester for comfort and it has a tie closure.

SHOP IT: PetSmart, $6 (originally $8)

Brush up on your agave-based cocktail skills this Day Of The Dead with a simple, D.I.Y. cocktail that you can make right at home: The Hornitos Reposado Margarita.

Hornitos Reposado Margarita

Ingredients

1 1/2 part Hornitos Reposado Tequila