On This Day, Nov. 4: Archaeologist discovers Tutankhamen's tomb

Tutankhamen's gold funerary mask is displayed inside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo on February 16, 2011. On November 4, 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the steps leading to the tomb of Tutankhamen, ancient Egypt's child-king. UPI File Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1879, James and John Ritty of Dayton, Ohio, patented the first cash register, known as "Ritty's Incorruptible Cashier."

In 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the steps leading to the tomb of Tutankhamen, ancient Egypt's child-king. Unlike other burial places in the Valley of the Kings, King Tut's tomb was largely untouched by looters.

In 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming is elected the first female governor in the United States.

In 1924, voters overwhelmingly re-elected Calvin Coolidge president of the United States over Charles Davis.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds his granddaughter Isabelle Dobbs Higginson while he signs the Paris Agreement on climate change at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City on April 22, 2016. The pact went into effect November 4, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1952, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected president, ending 20 years of Democratic administrations.

On November 4, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, 73, was assassinated by a Jewish extremist following a peace rally in Tel Aviv. File Photo by Debra Myrent/UPI

In 1956, Soviet forces entered Budapest to crush an anti-communist revolt in Hungary. UPI correspondent Russell Jones described the conflict as "the murder of a people."

In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking about 90 people hostage, 63 of them Americans.

Rodney "Rocky" Sickman, one of 66 people taken hostage when Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979, returned to Missouri on January 28, 1981, to a hero's welcome. UPI File Photo

In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th president of the United States in a landslide victory over incumbent Jimmy Carter.

In 1991, Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, returned home, ending more than five years of exile in the United States.

President-elect Barack Obama walks on stage with his daughters Sasha and Malia and his wife Michelle (L to R) in Grant Park in Chicago during an election night celebration on November 4, 2008. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

On November 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming is elected the first female governor in the United States. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 2002, Roman Catholic Cardinal Bernard Law of Boston apologized for assigning priests who may have been sexually abusive to parishes where they continued to have access to children.

In 2003, the elevation of a gay Episcopal priest to bishop prompted worldwide opposition, a Kenyan cleric said, "The devil has clearly entered our church."

In 2006, Katharine Jefferts Schori was installed as the first female presiding bishop of the U.S. Episcopal Church.

In 2008, Barack Obama, a Democratic U.S. senator from Illinois, was the first African American elected president of the United States, taking 338 electoral votes to 161 for Republican John McCain.

In 2016, the Paris Agreement on climate change officially went into effect. One hundred and ninety-seven countries signed the accord promising to keep the global temperature below 2 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.

In 2019, more than 450 Oklahoma inmates were released from prison as part of the nation's largest commutation of sentences.