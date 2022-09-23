ON THIS DAY: Historic photos from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram archive for Sept. 23

What happened on this day? Here’s a look back at photos taken on Sept. 23 over the decades by Fort Worth Star-Telegram photographers.

—

1951: Clown Joe Henry Thomason, right, checks the pulse of singer Patsy Admire as she entertained at Handley. The two were part of a motorcade touring eight towns to boost the third annual Keller Fair.

1951: Lion-keeper Acy B. Smith juggles four cubs born to Rosy at Forest Park Zoo.

1939: A parade for a Free Fall Fair at Cross Plains High School. From left: Louise Carey, Johnye Frances Baldwin and Betty Jean Pembleton

1946: A group of 69 Fort Worth Shriners are traveling on a Santa Fe tour of West Texas. From left, front: I.S. McConnell, E.L. Craft, W.E. Kinsey, Charles E. Hicks, S.R. Lockett, Jack Stanford, J.H. Marble. Back: J.L. Feagan and J.M. Lasseter.

2000: Between 250 and 300 riders, including Terry Richards, front center, rode in The Great Trail Drive at the Circle T Ranch in Westlake. The historic ranch would be soon developed by its owner, Ross Perot Jr. The event helped raise money for the Rocky Top Therapy Center.

1983: Lamar High School Vikings football

1938: Intersection of two cross-town thoroughfares, East Lancaster Avenue and Riverside Drive. This is one of the areas of high traffic accidents in Fort Worth, Texas. There are some cars in an intersection waiting to cross it.

2000: The homecoming queen and king of L.D. Bell High Schoolrose.

1945: Veteran meat inspector C.W. Woolsey beside beef carcass at Armour & Co. meat packing plant. He was retiring after 45 years.

1939: Margaret Hughes, librarian in the children’s department of the new Fort Worth Public Library, conducts story hours for a children’s group.

1941: Seven boys on the Texas Christian University football team will open the season as the starting line against Tulsa: Phil Roach (80), Woodrow Adams (70), Leonard Pugh (60), Billy Blackstone (50), Captain Bill Crawford (61), Derrell Palmer (71), and Bruce Alford (83). The Frogs are adopting a new numbering system this season with ends wearing 80s, tackles 70s, guards 60s, and centers 50s.

1987: Workmen installing the roof of the Equestrian Center at the Will Rogers complex.

1961: Four men from Carswell Air Force Base 43rd Bomb Wing who hold speed records in B-58 flight meet Air Force Association President Thomas F. Stack. From left, Maj. William Polhemus, Capt. Richard Wagener, Stack, Lt. Col Henry Deutschendorf, Maj. W.R. Payne.

2004: The Rock the Vote event was held at the University of Texas at Arlington campus.

1941: Mrs. C.L. Dickerson carries her 3-month-old son, Jimmy, as she goes to board a train to Seattle on her way to Anchorage, Alaska, to join her husband, Lt. Dickerson, a former member of the Fort Worth police force who is stationed at Fort Richardson.