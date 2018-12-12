Day delighted to be back to winning ways at Scottish Open

Ryan Day reached the second round of the Scottish Open this week

Ryan Day is relieved to be back to winning ways after his UK Championship nightmare, beating Rhys Clark to reach the second round of the Scottish Open.

The Welsh world number 12 crashed out in York with humiliating first-round defeat to Joe O’Connor, ranked 121.

Day, who has never previously advanced beyond the last 64 of the Scottish Open, was pleased to earn the 4-3 win over Clark and get back to something approaching his best.

“It was a good game – I could have made three centuries, so it was pleasing and I’m glad to be in the next round,” said the 38-year-old, who compiled breaks of 133, 94 and 93.

“I don’t think I had something to prove, I just didn’t want to lose another game on the back of that defeat.

“I was disappointed, because the UK Championship is the biggest event this side of Christmas.

“I just want to get back winning matches.”

Day faces Anthony Hamilton in the last 64 in Glasgow and the German Masters champion will also bid to bounce back from disappointment in York, losing 6-1 to Rod Lawler in the first round.

