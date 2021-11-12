My Day at COP26: 'Anything we achieve in Glasgow is not going to be enough'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saleemul Huq
Saleemul Huq

Bangladeshi climate scientist, Saleemul Huq, is at COP26 to advise the world's least developed countries. In the latest in a series of first-person accounts, he describes the mood as the UN climate conference nears its conclusion.

This is my 26th COP, I've actually been to every single one. I'm not here as a negotiator but as an adviser to the group of Least Developed Countries - the 46 countries who are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

My own country is badly affected - there are nearly 170 million people in Bangladesh living on less than 150,000 sq km on the delta of two of the world's biggest rivers, the Ganges and Brahmaputra. Because of this, vast numbers of people are extremely vulnerable.

I originally started advising the group of Least Developed Countries on the issue of adaptation to climate change, but now that we're suffering the impacts of climate change we're no longer simply able to adapt to it. So, more recently, I've been advising them on a new and emerging topic - loss and damage from climate change. It's a highly politically contentious issue - rich countries don't like talking about it because they feel it will open them up to liability and compensation claims.

&quot;My own country is badly affected - vast numbers of people are extremely vulnerable&quot;, Source: Saleemul Huq, Source description: Bangladeshi climate scientist, Image: Child uses a makeshift raft to traverse floods. Bangladesh, 2021
"My own country is badly affected - vast numbers of people are extremely vulnerable", Source: Saleemul Huq, Source description: Bangladeshi climate scientist, Image: Child uses a makeshift raft to traverse floods. Bangladesh, 2021

Yesterday, we saw the first draft of the agreement. There's a great deal of disappointment in the lack of ambition in that draft, but in calling for more support for developing countries and recognising that more finance is needed, I think they've done something quite positive on loss and damage. That's the one issue that I was wishing and fighting for and we can now build on this for COP27 next year, which will be an African COP.

My Day at COP26:

There have been two weeks of meetings here. They go through ups and downs. Some are more important than others, some very technical, some highly political. But the core business is the negotiations.

Now that we have asked for revisions to the draft agreement, we are waiting to see what the presidency does next. These last-minute deals are all dependent on how strongly countries express their views on what they want included and what they want excluded.

We have a history of going into overtime at COP which muddies the waters and makes people angry and not willing to compromise. We have just over 24 hours to go and I get a sense that things are moving in the right direction. The atmospherics are positive. Yesterday, we had a big announcement from China and the US that they would work together - so that's a very good thing.

The only caveat is that anything we achieve here in Glasgow is not going to be enough. But it will be something, and so we'll celebrate something, while knowing that it isn't enough.

As told to Sarah McDermott

More on climate summit top strapline
More on climate summit top strapline

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.

More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • VanVleet, Trent hit late 3s as Raptors edge 76ers

    Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109 on Thursday night.

  • Draisaitl buries twice and adds a helper in Oilers' win over Bruins

    Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

  • Vladdy, Semien, Teoscar all win Silver Slugger awards for Blue Jays

    Three Blue Jays were rewarded for absolutely raking in 2021.

  • At long last, we’ll find out if Odell Beckham Jr. can fit into a legitimate Super Bowl contender

    OBJ has never been content to be a role player, which he'll almost certainly be on the Rams. But if things go sideways with a third straight team, the enigmatic wideout will have no one to blame but himself.

  • Dolphins OL scored one of the most entertaining TDs ever ... until it didn't count

    Robert Hunt had every big man's dream taken away.

  • Three Blue Jays prospects dominating Arizona Fall League

    Three of the Blue Jays' prospects have been named Arizona Fall Stars, including catcher Gabriel Moreno.

  • Leon Draisaitl's swagger may be rubbing off on Connor McDavid

    Leon Draisaitl has spent just over half of the current NHL season playing on Connor McDavid's wing during 5-on-5 play, and it appears that the German's confidence may be running off on his captain, who is putting up Hart Trophy numbers once more. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov set to meet in Stockholm semifinals

    An all-Canadian semifinal matchup was set at the Stockholm Open after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov won their respective matches.

  • Nine Ottawa Senators players now in COVID-19 protocol after Zaitsev added

    Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was placed by the Senators into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol late Thursday, the third Ottawa player to be added to the list in one day.

  • Which former Raptor would you want back?

    The Toronto Raptors are undergoing a transformation and have some holes on the offensive end that could use remedying. The Group Chat mentions former Raptors, outside of inactive Kawhi Leonard, who could make the biggest impact on the 2021-22 team.

  • 'Gay Tuesday.' 'Hard-R Friday.' A high school hockey team is overrun by alleged bigotry — and adults in power don't seem to care

    The Boston Globe has reported extensively on the ugly situation surrounding the Danvers High hockey program. Will anything change?

  • Connor McDavid finally comfortable in the skin of a superstar

    The biggest contributor to the Edmonton Oilers success this season may be that Connor McDavid finally feels comfortable being Connor McDavid, on the ice when scoring goals like the one against the New York Rangers, and off it where he seems to be enjoying his commercial and media work. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Reunited: Panthers, QB Cam Newton agree to terms following Sam Darnold injury

    Newton and the Panthers are together once again.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire offerings ahead of the sixth week of NHL action.

  • They say it's 'business as usual,' but MLB GMs know change is on the horizon

    Are they optimistic MLB and the players union can hammer out a deal before a lockout affects the 2022 season? Sure, but it definitely won't be business as usual.

  • Is it time for Gary Bettman to move on?

    In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Monday Night Mannings has been a big success for ESPN

    ESPN's pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off ... albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted. Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback received a forum where he doesn't have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he has been able to bring along his brother for the ride. The Manningcast — or as ESPN calls it “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — has drawn rave reviews along with plenty of viewers. The five

  • On Football: Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 327-pound offensive lineman running with the football was more exciting than Lamar Jackson. Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season. If Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop. Jackson had no room to run and little time to throw against Miami. The Dolphins entered with the NFL’s third-worst defense but shut down Jackson and Baltimore’s high-po

  • Alphonso Davies's magical goal has filled Canadian soccer fans with a new belief

    There are moments in life when your trajectory has changed and you didn't sense the shift — only later do you realize how much that choice, or chance encounter, or kind word really mattered. There are other, rarer moments when you can feel, even as they're unfolding around you, that something cataclysmic has happened. A different future has been made possible. A closed door has opened. When Alphonso Davies scored that goal against Panama in Toronto in October — in front of a stadium filled with

  • Favorite Week 10 NFL wagers

    Frank Schwab and Minty Bets take you through their best bets heading into the NFL weekend. What will the Seahawks look like with Russell Wilson back at the helm taking on the Packers? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.