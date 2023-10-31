Day care centre adverts criticised for using ‘Halloween-style caricatures’ of old people

The images posted on social media were called 'grotesque stereotypes' of older people

A day care centre for elderly people used young models with “grotesque” old people masks to promote its services for the elderly.

Katherine Crawford, chief executive of Age Scotland, said the stunt by Safe Hands Support, a care provider in Stirling, was “demeaning and extremely insulting to older people”.

A row erupted after the centre posted images on social media of models posing as pensioners in over-sized creepy masks with fake names.

They include “sisters Betty and Elain” who are depicted using a stairlift to access a shower room and enjoying a drink in a lounge area with a caption advertising respite care for £15 per hour.

In a letter to Sylvia Wisna-Collins, who runs the day care centre, Ms Crawford called for a public apology. “The grotesque masks are so unrealistic and resemble a Halloween scene as opposed to an advert encouraging older people to use your services. We’re really shocked by this and can’t quite understand why they were used.”

She added: “We have been campaigning for years to shift negative stereotypes that exists around ageing, so it is really sad to see a care company negatively caricaturing later life.

“It’s little wonder that two thirds of older people told us in our recent research that they don’t feel valued by society when actors in masks are used to portray older people in a Scottish care setting.”

Sylvia Wisna-Collins, the care centre manager, said the masks were used to protect the privacy of real residents

In 2021, Age Scotland published the first Big Survey which aims to capture the views and experiences of people over the age of 50. It revealed that just 7 per cent agreed that older people were represented positively in the media.

More than 4,100 over-50s from each of the country’s 32 local authorities participated in the latest survey, published in September.

About 80 per cent of respondents felt that older people were represented inappropriately in TV advertising and TV programmes. Feedback included concerns that the elderly are either depicted as wealthy, healthy and attractive or vulnerable, doddery and ugly. It showed that 66 per cent of respondents felt under-valued by society, up from 51 per cent in the previous survey. Only 13 per cent felt valued, down from 21 per cent.

Ms Crawford said: “I really can’t understand why these images were dreamt up in the first place, never mind published. They are demeaning and show older people as ghoulish and overtly vulnerable. It’s so important to take care with this kind of imagery as very few older people feel that they are portrayed appropriately in advertising and the media, or indeed valued by society.

“Of course, perfection is hard when it comes to representing older people well, but this was done so spectacularly wrongly, lacking any dignity and respect. It has been a harsh lesson in how not to market your services.”

Ms Wisna-Collins said on Tuesday that the centre was set up with no public funding to provide care and companionship to the elderly and those suffering with learning disabilities and illnesses such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

She posted an apology on the centre’s Facebook page, insisting that no offence was intended and that the images were used “purely to visually show how we can support elderly people, and to give a visual of elderly people utilising our centre.

“If some people have taken offence to this, then please accept our sincere apologies, but please remember we only used this method to demonstrate what we have to offer the community.

“As we respect the dignity of our clients we did not use photographs of those who did not wish to be published, hence the reason for using masks on willing friends who understood it was purely for pictorial reasons and not to be seen as derogative.”

