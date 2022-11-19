The day Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni cost West Ham the FA Cup - Russell Cheyne

The conversation is about Lionel Scaloni and Alan Pardew, on the phone from his current base in Greece, is recounting the time he managed the future Argentina coach.

It is approaching 17 years since Pardew brought Scaloni to West Ham United, on loan from Deportivo La Coruna, in January 2006 and he remembers how a smart, savvy right-back adjusted seamlessly to the demands of Premier League football, even in mid season.

Pardew is in full flow, recalling how he would hear Scaloni telling team-mates about his latest visit to a London museum or a restaurant he liked and raving about the defender’s character, when his voice suddenly trails off and there is a momentary pause.

“But the downside to all of this,” Pardew says. “Is he cost me a Cup final winners’ medal and I can never forgive him!”

The second part of that remark is made firmly in jest but the 2006 FA Cup final between West Ham and Liverpool - the last one to be held at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium before the showpiece returned to Wembley - may never have come to be remembered as ‘the Gerrard final’ but for a rush of blood to the head from Scaloni.

“So many West Ham fans have come up to me over the years and said, ‘Oh my god, that throw in! What was he thinking!?’,” said Pardew, now the coach of Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki. “All this time later and they still bring it up. If only he’d just done something different.”

Pardew can laugh about it now - well, just about - but the moment in question arrived in the final minute of normal time with West Ham leading 3-2. After Djibril Cisse succumbed to cramp, Scaloni kicked the ball out of play near West Ham’s own corner flag, a sporting gesture albeit a risky one in the circumstances. From the subsequent throw-in, the ball was returned to Scaloni by Liverpool’s Dietmar Hamann but rather than look to keep possession or play down the sides, the West Ham defender lashed the ball wildly and aimlessly into the middle of the pitch. As the clock hit 90 minutes, Gerrard picked it up and passed inside to John Arne Riise, whose cross into the box was cleared only as far as the lurking Liverpool captain who, from 35 yards out, lashed a stunning equaliser past Shaka Hislop.

The despair in Pardew’s voice is still evident. “It’s a moment of madness because there was a minute left and all we had to do is run the clock down,” he reflects, ruefully. “You don’t want the ball to end up centrally in the pitch at that time.”

The irony is that Scaloni - who had delivered the cross from which Jamie Carragher turned the ball into his own net to give West Ham a 21st minute lead - is the last player in his team from whom Pardew would have expected that. “It was at complete odds with a player who was ordinarily one of the most savvy in the team - he’d have been bottom of my list to do that,” he said. “With some I’d have gone, ‘Well, what do you expect, you know?’ but here’s our most intelligent, sensible player …”

The game went to extra-time and West Ham eventually lost on penalties and, amid the emotions and disappointment of an agonising defeat, the incident was long forgotten by the time the players returned to the dressing room. To this day, Pardew has never had the chance to discuss it personally with Scaloni. Yet he hopes the Argentina manager has used the moment to his advantage as a coach - and does not expect to see any of Scaloni’s players making the same mistake during the World Cup in Qatar.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a conversation with him about it but it would be nice to have it one day - ‘What was your thinking?’,” Pardew said. “I haven’t spoken to him since he became the Argentina manager but I’d love to meet up with him and I’d love to know if he’s ever referenced that moment with his players: what not to do when you’re winning with a minute to go. If he hasn’t I don’t rate him as a manager at all!”

The truth, of course, is very different. Pardew has great admiration for the way Scaloni has united what was a deeply fractured Argentina squad and developed an organisational structure to finally provide a robust platform from which Lionel Messi is thriving. Argentina are unbeaten in 35 matches and, at 35, this is probably Messi’s best chance of winning a World Cup.

Pardew says it was not immediately obvious to him that Scaloni would become a manager but, on reflection, sees many of the same traits in him that he witnessed with the now Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who was one of his players at Reading.

“I never saw Scaloni take a Marlon Harewood out and do a coaching session with him - he wasn’t that sort of type - but he absorbed everything and was intelligent,” Pardew said. “When I look back at the likes of Potter and Scaloni, they were always listening and studying and that’s a very good trait of a manager. The concentration was always there.”

Scaloni started 17 of West Ham’s final 19 matches in that 2005-06 campaign and Pardew said his character shone through from their first meeting. “He wasn’t blessed with pace but he made up for that with his positional play and straight away it was clear he was a people’s person,” Pardew said. “Players liked him immediately and that’s one of the reasons why he’s been successful in bringing that Argentina squad together.

“He had the personality to adapt at West Ham, he absorbed everything and we could see he was not going to be phased. You need to embrace the culture when you come to a new country and explore and enjoy it and Scaloni was like that. He came to London and loved it. He was going to museums, I could hear him in the background talking about things he’d seen and visited, restaurants he’d been to.

“Knowing Scaloni’s character I think his personality will have been good for Argentina because it is a volatile place, it’s volatile football. I’ve been to games in Argentina and it’s chaos. But he’s a sensible person and I think that’s what they needed. He hasn’t tried to be flamboyant and he’s obviously organised the team very well around Messi.”

Just try not to mention that Gerrard goal around Pardew.