On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, Street Style Was All About Transitional Dressing

On day five of New York Fashion Week, a subtle breeze hit the air in the morning, leaving some showgoers hitting the pavement for the day confused: "Will I need a sweater? Should I bring my jacket?"

With such a warm, sticky summer (and fashion week, even), most of us are itching to break out our fall wardrobes. That's why, when the gentlest of wind was felt, the layering pieces and outerwear — leather jackets, easy knits, light cardigans — came through, even if just tied around the shoulder for a just-in-case moment. (The fall equinox is just 10 days away!)

See all the fall-anticipating outfits and other memorable street style looks from day five of New York Fashion Week below.

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Story continues

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the Street at New York Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.