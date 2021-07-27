Day 4 Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Shooters Eye Redemption in Mixed Team Events

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 4 Live Updates

A very good morning to all! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It was a disappointing Day 3 for India. However, we hope the start of a new day brings with it some much needed change of fortune.

We start the day's proceedings with 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 where the teams of Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker & Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be in action.

8 Shooters in 2 Mixed Team Events

A big and a very promising day for India is this Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics with the shooters eyeing redemption in the mixed team events.

After only Saurabh Chaudhary managed to enter the final round on the first weekend of competition, a total of eight shooters will be competing in two events this morning.

Saurabh Chaudhary teams up with Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma collaborates with Yashaswini Singh Deswal as India's two teams in the 10m Air Pistol event.

The qualification round starts at 5:30am IST while the medal rounds get underway 7.30am IST.

Later in the day, Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan and also Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil will compete in the 10m air rifle event. The qualification round starts at 9:45am and the medal rounds will start at 11.45am IST.

