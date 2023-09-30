For Day 4 of Paris Fashion Week, the Street Style Crowd Wore Maximalist Accessories

The French may be known for their elegant, often minimalistic style, but showgoers at Paris Fashion Week are turning that ethos on its head. During day four of the fashion capital's Spring 2024 shows, the street style crowd leaned into maximalism, largely through their accessories.

With Loewe presenting its latest collection on Friday, plenty of attendees donned the brand's more-is-more balloon heels for the show; but Bottega Veneta's Jodie hobo bag also made an appearance. We also spotted silk scarves, fishnets and a fedora.

Keep scrolling to see the best street style looks from day four of Paris Fashion Week.

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Emily Ratajkowski at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Taylor Russell at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Story continues

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

See our favorite street style looks from the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2024 shows here and from the London Fashion Week Spring 2024 shows here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way does this affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.