Day 3, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Manu & Yashaswini Look to Open Shooters' Account

Tokyo Olympics: Day 2 Live Coverage

Good morning! Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Expect an action packed Sunday where several Indian athletes will be in action over the next 12 hours.

We start the day's proceedings with the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification where Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will be in action.

4 Shooters Competing For Medals Today

Indian shooters will aim to lift themselves from Saturday's disappointing show when they begin Day 2 of their campaign at the Asaka Shooting Range today.

A host of events, including women's 10m air pistol, men's 10m air rifle and men's skeet, are lined up on a busy day for shooters.

While young Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will compete in women's air pistol, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be keen to erase the disappointment of their fellow teammates on Saturday when they compete in 10m air rifle.

Experienced shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan and young Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will then attempt to qualify for the medal rounds in skeet.

Also Read: Full Schedule of Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday

