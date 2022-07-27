Pope leads traditional mass, uses Indigenous languages during Alberta stops

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
    1/7

    CANADA-VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-INDIGENOUS

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
    VINCENZO PINTO via Getty Images
  • Pope Francis participates in an open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
    2/7

    CANADA-VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-INDIGENOUS

    Pope Francis participates in an open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
    VINCENZO PINTO via Getty Images
  • EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to give an open-air mass on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    3/7

    Pope Francis Visits Canada To Meet With Indigenous Communities

    EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to give an open-air mass on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston via Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to give an open-air mass on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    4/7

    Pope Francis Visits Canada To Meet With Indigenous Communities

    EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to give an open-air mass on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston via Getty Images
  • EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis reads during his open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    5/7

    Pope Francis Visits Canada To Meet With Indigenous Communities

    EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis reads during his open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston via Getty Images
  • 6/7

    'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/7

    Pope leads traditional mass, uses Indigenous languages during Alberta stops

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Pope Francis participates in an open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to give an open-air mass on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis arrives at Commonwealth Stadium to give an open-air mass on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
EDMONTON, AB - JULY 26: Pope Francis reads during his open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. The pope is meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in Canada in an effort to reconcile the history of physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children in the country's Catholic-run residential schools, as detailed in a 2015 Canadian-government-funded commission report. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
·5 min read

LAC STE. ANNE, Alta. — Pope Francis spoke in three First Nations languages at a sacred pilgrimage site hours after his public mass in Edmonton was called a missed opportunity for not including Indigenous culture or traditions.

On Tuesday, Francis joined hundreds of people at Lac Ste. Anne, northwest of Edmonton, and during a church service, wearing a red Metis sash around his neck, said hello in Nakota, Cree and Blackfoot.

"Aba-wash-did! Tansi! Oki!"

Many cheered.

The site has been important to Indigenous people and Catholics for generations. Francis blessed the lake, smiling broadly, and used a traditional wooden tool with a brush on the end to flick some of the water at outstretched hands in the crowd.

The Pope's liturgy included thoughts on the Roman Catholic Church's past and future relationship with Indigenous Peoples, as well as the important role of Indigenous women in their communities.

"Dear Indigenous brothers and sisters, I have come here as a pilgrim also to say to you how precious you are to me and to the church," Francis said.

"I want the church to be intertwined with you, as tightly woven as the threads of the coloured bands that many of you wear."

It was a stark contrast from the earlier mass in front of thousands at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium. There, Francis did not address Indigenous Peoples, cultures or traditions much during the event, despite having delivered an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.

"I just don't know what they were thinking," Daryold Corbiere Winkler, a priest in Ottawa who is Anishinaabe, said about the Edmonton service.

"For me, this is a missed opportunity for a mass to celebrate Indigenous traditions and cultural practices. They just didn't. They did the opposite."

Corbiere Winkler said he was optimistic when the mass started with Indigenous drumming and the popemobile drove Francis around the stadium's football field. The Pope blessed and kissed babies and young children who were handed to him and cheers echoed from the stands filled with thousands of people.

Winkler said his hopes were dashed as the service took a traditional turn. He was devastated when the eucharistic prayer was delivered in Latin, considering residential school survivors were there.

"That's the language they would have heard in residential school," he said. "A lot of survivors, that's the mass they heard when they were children."

Angel Dermit said the rigid mass reminded her of church ceremonies from when she was a child at the Lower Post Residential School in British Columbia.

“When I heard the service, it’s a lot different than how I believe in God and how I believe in Jesus," she said.

The Pope focused his homily, the comments following Scripture readings, on the importance of grandparents and the elderly.

Near the end, he prayed for "a future in which the history of violence and marginalization suffered by our Indigenous brothers and sisters is never repeated."

About 65,000 free tickets were available for the mass but many rows of seats were empty, particularly in the upper decks. Organizers estimated there were about 50,000 in attendance. Hats and clothing commemorating the papal visit were sold near an entrance for between $10 and $45.

During the blessing of the eucharist, a person yelled "repeal the doctrine of discovery" — papal documents used in colonization.

Rose-Marie Blair-Isberg travelled from Yukon to attend. The residential school survivor from White River First Nation, who is Catholic, said it felt like the church was "selling their point of view" during the mass.

Edith Didzena held a photo of her mother, Regina Etthidzine, as she sat in the stadium with her children. Didzena, who lives in Bushe River on the Dene Tha' First Nation in Alberta, said her mother went to residential school but died before she could hear the Pope's apology.

On Monday, during a visit to the community of Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, the Pope apologized to residential school survivors and their families for the role members of the church played in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples.

Patty Crofton, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, said she did not sleep well after hearing the apology because it brought back difficult memories. She went to day school and her parents went to residential schools.

“I am on my own healing journey from all of this," she said before the mass.

Eila Harper from St. Theresa Point First Nation in Manitoba said she is Catholic and attends mass every Sunday. She arrived at Lac Ste. Anne about five hours early and had a front-row seat to see Francis bless the lake.

“I was kind of emotional seeing him and thinking of our religion and everything back home,” she said.

“Since he is blessing the water, everybody will be healing."

Francis is to travel to Quebec City on Wednesday and end his visit in Iqaluit on Friday.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

— With files from Daniela Germano in Edmonton and Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg

Brittany Hobson and Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Professor, Indigenous rights activist question why Pope was gifted a headdress

    After the long-anticipated apology from the Pope in Maskwacis Alta., Monday, Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations Wilton Littlechild presented the Holy Father with a headdress. But not everyone is applauding Littlechild's gesture. After Pope Francis's apology, Littlechild — a former commissioner of the TRC — placed the headdress on the Pontiff's head, over his papal zucchetto. The pope donned the regalia briefly before having it removed by his staff. Samson Cree elder John Cr

  • 'What happens the day after?'; Sask. survivors, church look ahead after Pope apologizes

    Terri Roberts and her sister were forcefully taken to a residential school 56 years ago, but on Monday she felt like she was six again. She says she distinctly remembers the tears streaming down her face as she longed for the love and affection of her parents and family — something even the nicest of teachers at the residential school she was taken to couldn't or wouldn't offer. Roberts and her husband, Tom, travelled to Alberta from La Ronge to hear the head of the Roman Catholic Church apologi

  • Stephen Harper says Pierre Poilievre has the best chance to win the next federal election

    Former prime minister Stephen Harper says Pierre Poilievre is the Conservative leadership candidate with the best shot at leading the party to victory in the next federal election. Harper's declaration came in a Monday evening video posted to Facebook and Twitter, in which he described Poilievre's ability to galvanize support from new members as a critical ingredient for success. "That's how we win the next federal election, and in my opinion, Pierre has made by far the strongest case," Harper s

  • Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

    A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in a court in Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus. The girl's case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

  • Only 16 artists have multiple songs that are certified diamond — here they all are

    The diamond award has been given sparingly throughout history, but some artists like Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Cardi B have more than one.

  • Pope Francis visits site of former residential school in Alberta

    MASKWACIS — Pope Francis held his face as he was brought in a wheelchair to a graveyard in Maskwacis, Alta., ahead of an expected apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools. Francis is to speak publicly for the first time during his Canadian visit in front of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in the community south of Edmonton. On Monday, the Pope first visited the Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection. Organizers say there a

  • Luisana Lopilato shows off baby bump in 'adorable' photos with 4-year-old daughter

    Luisana Lopilato is rocking her baby bump at her daughter's 4th birthday party.

  • 2 Yukon First Nations' housing projects share $11 million in federal funding

    Two Yukon First Nation housing projects received an infusion of federal cash Monday. Ahmed Hussein, the federal minister of housing, said the government is providing $5 million for the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation in Dawson City to create 14 new shelter and transitional housing units, and $6 million to the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations to build 20 rental units. Hussein said during a news conference Monday that the Dawson City shelter "will support adult male residents of Dawson City and

  • Lady Gaga's Fans Joke About 'Invisible Force Field' Protecting Her in Viral Chromatica Ball Clip

    A four-second video posted on social media last week shows a dark object flying toward Gaga on stage before abruptly stopping short and falling to the ground

  • Perfect storm: Trump, LIV Golf and 9/11 protests collide

    LIV Golf arrives at Trump Bedminster, where the actual golf will rank well down on the list of newsworthy items.

  • Pope’s Edmonton mass draws applause from some, disappointment from others

    Pope Francis delivered mass to tens of thousands of people in Edmonton on his third day in Canada. While some were overjoyed to be in his presence, others say they felt disappointed by his message.

  • Mixed reaction in B.C. to Papal apology

    There is mixed reaction among B.C. First Nations leaders to the apology Monday by Pope Francis for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. Kylie Stanton reports.

  • Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ Canceled in Latest Late-Night Cutback

    Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” is getting a kick in the rear from Warner Bros. Discovery. The show, which became a signature program for the large cable network TBS, “will not return to the network in the fall,” according to a statement from Bee’s representatives. “As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made […]

  • Uvalde school district suspends Robb Elementary School principal

    Mandy Gutierrez, principal of Robb Elementary School in Texas, was suspended with pay Monday, her attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, confirmed to ABC News. A special legislative investigation into the May 24 massacre at the school found that Gutierrez was aware of security problems prior to a shooter accessing the school -- killing 19 students and two teachers -- but she had not had the problems fixed. Gutierrez joins school district police chief Pete Arredondo, still on unpaid administrative leave.

  • 'It was almost surreal': Three local Indigenous leaders reflect on Pope's apology

    WARNING: This story discusses residential schools. In a much-anticipated speech Monday, surrounded by Indigenous people from across the country, Pope Francis delivered the words many have long waited for: "I am deeply sorry." The speech was part of the Pope's six-day visit to Canada, which the Roman Catholic leader called "a penitential pilgrimage." In the calls to action released by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) in 2015, the Pope was asked to issue an apology to surviv

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Swanky Florida Prison

    Sylvain GabouryConvicted sex trafficker and all-around bad girl Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to the sprawling low security Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida, according to the Federal Board of Prisons database. The facility, which features a tony brick entrance with white pillars and a lush green sports field, is where other famous criminals like Russian spy Maria Butina and “Jihad Jane” Colleen LaRose served their sentences. The transfer was first reported by the

  • Police release photos of gunman and seek witnesses to shootings in Langley, B.C.

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Police have released photographs of a 28-year-old gunman, as they seek witnesses to Monday's shooting rampage in Langley, B.C., that left two victims dead and two wounded. The photos show Jordan Daniel Goggin wearing two outfits during the course of the shootings, which began around midnight and lasted nearly six hours before police shot and killed him. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team describes Goggin as a six-foot-one Caucasian man, weighing 150 pounds, with light bro

  • What Makes DeSantis Scarier Than Trump

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIs Ron DeSantis going to run for president in 2024? If he is, New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Molly Jong-Fast think he’ll be a scarier candidate than Donald Trump. They point to a lackluster speech the former president recently gave during an event run by conservative student activist organization Turning Point USA.“Part of why Trump wasn’t as effective as he could have been was because he was hindered by his emotionality, right?” sa

  • Pope 'deeply sorry' about residential schools, he says during Alberta visit

    Pope Francis says he is sorry for the Roman Catholic Church's role in cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people, which culminated in residential schools. He made the comments during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Vinesh Pratap has the details.

  • 'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke opens up about struggling with body dysmorphia: 'The nation decided to call me fat'

    The 38-year-old dancer got candid about her relationship with her body.