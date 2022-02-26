On this day in 2020: Maria Sharapova ‘says goodbye’ to tennis

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
  • Maria Sharapova
    Maria Sharapova
    Russian tennis player

Maria Sharapova revealed she was “saying goodbye” to tennis in an article in Vanity Fair on this day in 2020.

The five-time grand slam champion and former world number one had struggled with chronic shoulder problems and slumped to 373rd in the rankings.

The then-32-year-old wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known?

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (PA Archive)

“How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”

Sharapova will go down as one of the greats of the era – only Serena and Venus Williams have won more slam singles titles among current players.

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova attends the launch of her new confectionery line ‘Sugarpova’ at Selfridge’s, Oxford Street, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But her impact on court was trumped by her profile off it, with the Russian the world’s highest-earning female athlete for much of her career.

She made herself a global star by winning Wimbledon aged 17 in 2004 and added the US Open title in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008 before twice lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, in 2012 and 2014.

Then in 2016 came the bombshell announcement that she had failed a doping test for the cardiac drug meldonium, which had been added to the banned list at the start of that year.

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova holds the Venus Rosewater dish after defeating Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Sharapova was banned for two years, reduced to 15 months on appeal.

She returned to action in April 2017 but was unable to reach her previous heights, peaking at a high of 21 in the rankings and reaching just one more grand slam quarter-final.

