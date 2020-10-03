On This Day in 2015: England dumped out of Rugby World Cup group stage

England made history on October 3, 2015 by becoming the first host nation to be knocked out of the Rugby World Cup at the group stage.

A 33-13 thumping by Australia at Twickenham meant that Stuart Lancaster’s side bowed out of the tournament with one group game still to play.

A defeat to Wales in their previous match meant that victory was the only option for the hosts, who had reached the quarter-finals four years earlier.

But they were completely overrun by the Wallabies, with Bernard Foley scoring two first-half tries.

Anthony Watson crossed the line in the second half to give England hope, but there was to be no comeback and they went out with a whimper.

They beat Uruguay 60-3 in their final match, but there was no consolation.

New Zealand went on to win the tournament, with Australia finishing runners-up, while Lancaster resigned from his position six weeks later.