On This Day in 2014: Alexis Sanchez joins Arsenal from Barcelona

Arsenal signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona on this day in 2014 for an undisclosed fee.

Sanchez, then 25, swapped the Nou Camp for the Emirates Stadium for a reported £35million after agreeing a five-year deal.

The Gunners saw off stiff competition to land Sanchez, who had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool and Italian champions Juventus.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions for Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sanchez said: “I’m so happy to be joining a club which has a great manager, a fantastic squad of players and huge support around the world.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League and Champions League.”

Sanchez scored 47 goals in 141 appearances for Barca and had showcased his talents at the World Cup in Brazil, scoring twice to help Chile reach the last 16, where they lost on penalties to Brazil.

His first three seasons in north London were a big success, scoring 72 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez scored twice for Chile during the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil (Martin Rickett/PA)

But after an expected £60m move to Manchester City collapsed on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2017, Sanchez’s form dipped.

The Chilean had hoped to team back up with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola at City, but the agreed transfer had been dependent on Arsenal securing a replacement and when they failed to sign Thomas Lemar, the deal was called off.

The following January, Sanchez moved on to Manchester United in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Gunners manager Arsene Wenger admitted uncertainty over the forward’s future had affected team spirit.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions in total for Arsenal and was involved in 121, more than any other Gunners player during his time at the Emirates.