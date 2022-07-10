On This Day in 2014: Alexis Sanchez joins Arsenal from Barcelona

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Arsenal signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona on this day in 2014 for an undisclosed fee.

Sanchez, then 25, swapped the Nou Camp for the Emirates Stadium for a reported £35million after agreeing a five-year deal.

The Gunners saw off stiff competition to land Sanchez, who had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool and Italian champions Juventus.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions for Arsenal
Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions for Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sanchez said: “I’m so happy to be joining a club which has a great manager, a fantastic squad of players and huge support around the world.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League and Champions League.”

Sanchez scored 47 goals in 141 appearances for Barca and had showcased his talents at the World Cup in Brazil, scoring twice to help Chile reach the last 16, where they lost on penalties to Brazil.

His first three seasons in north London were a big success, scoring 72 goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez scored twice for Chile during the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil
Alexis Sanchez scored twice for Chile during the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil (Martin Rickett/PA)

But after an expected £60m move to Manchester City collapsed on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2017, Sanchez’s form dipped.

The Chilean had hoped to team back up with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola at City, but the agreed transfer had been dependent on Arsenal securing a replacement and when they failed to sign Thomas Lemar, the deal was called off.

The following January, Sanchez moved on to Manchester United in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Gunners manager Arsene Wenger admitted uncertainty over the forward’s future had affected team spirit.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in all competitions in total for Arsenal and was involved in 121, more than any other Gunners player during his time at the Emirates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • BlackJacks continue fiery stretch with blowout victory over formidable Bandits

    It was an ugly start to the year, but the Ottawa BlackJacks have found their rhythm. Ottawa (5-8) picked up its fourth win in its last five with a 100-79 statement victory over the Fraser Valley Bandits (9-5) on Friday in Ottawa. It was also the second game in a row in which the BlackJacks have scored 100-plus points. "We're just getting a better feel for playing with each other. We're moving the ball real well, Walt's been doing a great job running point and getting in the paint and getting guy

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks' three-month search for a general manager ended with a barrier-breaking hire as the team made longtime NHL forward Mike Grier the first Black GM in league history. “It means a lot to me,” Grier said at his introductory news conference Tuesday. “It’s not something I take lightly. I realize there's a responsibility that comes with the territory. But I’m up for it. How I carry myself and how this organization carries himself, I think we’ll do well and hop

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Lions set to test their mettle against Bombers in battle of undefeated teams

    VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j

  • Toronto Raptors sign forward D.J. Wilson to multi-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward D.J. Wilson to a multi-year contract. The six-foot-10, 230-pound native of Mount Shasta, Calif., signed three 10-day contracts with the Raptors last season. He averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds and 13.5 minutes in four appearances. Wilson also played in 31 games (23 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, averaging 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 27.8 minutes. Wilson was picked 17th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 N

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour. Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the B

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.