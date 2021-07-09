On this day in 2012: Roberto Mancini agrees new five-year Manchester City deal

Boss Roberto Mancini agreed a new five-year contract with Manchester City on this day in 2012.

The new deal came after the Italian had guided the club to their first top-flight title in 68 years, sealed on a dramatic final day of the 2011-12 Premier League season as Sergio Aguero’s late winner against QPR saw them pip neighbours Manchester United.

City had brought Mancini in as successor to Mark Hughes in December 2009 and subsequently won the FA Cup in 2011 before adding the league title.

City’s Premier League triumph under Mancini was their first top-flight title in 68 years (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mancini said: “I am delighted to be able to give all of my efforts to Manchester City for a further five years.

“The opportunity which exists to build on our recent success is enormous. Manchester City is a fantastic football club, from the owner, chairman, board and the executive team, through to the players, staff and fans.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenges and excitement ahead.”

City’s then-interim chief executive John MacBeath said: “Roberto’s managerial credentials have been well proven in Europe for many years and in leading a team which has won the FA Cup and an unforgettable Barclays Premier League title in successive seasons, his ability to manage in the English domestic game is also undisputed.

Mancini was sacked shortly after City lost the 2013 FA Cup final to Wigan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“This new agreement allows Roberto to focus on the challenge of guiding a team which is capable not only of defending the Premier League title, but one which can compete for European honours.”

Mancini was sacked by the club 10 months later. City had just lost the FA Cup final to Wigan, were second in the league behind a United side who had already claimed the title, and they had made a group-stage exit in the Champions League for a second successive season.

Mancini has gone on to manage Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Zenit St Petersburg and the Italy team that face England in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.