On this day in 2012: Michael Laudrup appointed Swansea boss

Michael Laudrup vowed that Swansea would continue to play their traditional passing game following his appointment as manager on this day in 2012.

The former Denmark international was named as successor to Brendan Rodgers, agreeing a two-year contract with the Premier League club.

Laudrup won five Spanish league titles with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the early 1990s, and the creative midfielder was one of the players of his generation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone knows the style of football Swansea play, and it suits my way of thinking,” Laudrup told Swansea’s official website.

“It is going to be a new experience for me, and I am really looking forward to it. I have spoken to many people about Swansea and watched a number of their games on DVD – with many more to watch.”

A number of names were linked with the vacancy, including Gus Poyet, Marcel Desailly, Dennis Bergkamp and Graeme Jones. Laudrup had spells in charge of Brondby, Getafe, Spartak Moscow and Real Mallorca, but without delivering any prolonged success.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins added: “Michael has a clear picture and understanding of what we require at Swansea City to build on all the good work and strides we have made over the last few years as a football club.

Michael Laudrup

“There is no doubt about his standing as one of the game’s greatest footballers, but we also see the qualities he has as a manager.

“Our overall aim is to build on our first season in the Premier League, but we also fully understand the need to adapt our approach as we go along to remain competitive season after season.

“Part of that process is to look at new ideas and increase our knowledge on all aspects of the game to keep advancing.

Michael Laudrup

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about Michael during the appointment process can’t speak highly enough about him, not just as a football man, but as a person.”

Under Laudrup’s guidance, Swansea won the first major trophy in their history in 2013 when they beat Bradford 5-0 at Wembley to land the League Cup.

Laudrup, though, was sacked in February 2014 after a poor run of form left the Swans just two points above the relegation zone.