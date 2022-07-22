On this day in 2012: Bradley Wiggins becomes first Briton to win Tour de France

Pa Sport Staff
·1 min read
  Bradley Wiggins
    Bradley Wiggins
    British former professional road and track racing cyclist
  Chris Froome
    Chris Froome
    British cyclist
Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour de France (PA Archive) (PA Archive)
Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour de France (PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Bradley Wiggins became the first British rider to win the Tour de France on this day in 2012.

Wiggins finished three minutes and 21 seconds ahead of compatriot and Team Sky colleague Chris Froome to be crowned champion in the 99th edition of cycling’s most fabled race.

The 32-year-old was left on the verge of history following his impressive time-trial win on the penultimate day and there were no slip-ups on the 20th and final stage, where Wiggins helped another Team Sky rider Mark Cavendish to victory on the Champs-Elysees.

Wiggins wore the yellow jersey for 13 consecutive stages (PA Archive) (PA Archive)
Wiggins wore the yellow jersey for 13 consecutive stages (PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Wiggins, who was favourite to win the previous year only to be sidelined after breaking his collarbone in a crash, came out on top ahead of Froome and third-placed Vincenzo Nibali after three weeks and 2,173 miles raced, wearing the yellow jersey for 13 consecutive stages.

He said following his win: “I don’t know what to say, I’ve had 24 hours for it to soak in.

“I’m still buzzing from the Champs-Elysees, the laps go so quick. I’ve got to get used to that (being in the spotlight), it’s going to take a while.

“I’m just trying to soak it all in. You never imagine it will happen to you but it’s amazing.”

