On This Day in 2010: The Pakistan Spot-fixing Scandal That Rocked The Cricketing World

On August 28 in 2010, cricket, once again, found itself shrouded in the dark web of spot-fixing after a British tabloid ran a stunning sting operation. The Lord’s Test match between England and Pakistan that year was at the centre of a police investigation for spot-fixing allegations, following the arrest of a 35-year-old Mazher Majeed. He was a player agent who was allegedly caught claiming to have bribed a couple of Pakistani cricketers to deliberately bowl no-balls on demand.

According to reports, Majeed accepted GBP 150,000 to arrange a spot-fix in which Pakistan bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif would bowl no-balls at pre-decided moments during the match. In addition, he also alleged that Pakistan captain Salman Butt, wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and three other unnamed players were part of the scandal. The reports also cited a video recording which shows Majeed clearly predicting what kind of delivery Amir would bowl in the first over of England’s innings.

Kamran and others were later cleared of having played any role though.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) tribunal which included its anti-corruption unit and Scotland Yard conducted investigations. It eventually announced a ten-year ban on Butt (with five years of a suspended sentence); seven years for Asif (with two years suspended) while a five-year ineligibility for Amir to play any form of cricket.

The entire turn of events shook the world bringing the game into disrepute.

Notably, Amir returned to international cricket in 2016 and played his comeback Test at the same venue – Lord’s.

Meanwhile, the cricketing world was split over the decision to ban Amir, with many feeling that he was judged too harshly as he was only 17-year-old when the incident happened. Others also voiced their opinion about banning him for life to show that the ICC takes the threat of match-fixing seriously.

While Amir made a successful return to international cricket, Butt and Asif haven’t played at that level again.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here