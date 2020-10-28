On this day in 2008: Tony Adams appointed as Portsmouth manager

Tony Adams’ short-lived Portsmouth reign started on this day in 2008.

The former England captain was named as Harry Redknapp’s replacement despite a poor previous record.

In his only other previous managerial job at Wycombe, the ex-Arsenal skipper had won just 12 of his 53 games in charge, losing 20.

Adams had also spent time coaching in the Netherlands with Feyenoord and Utrecht but stepped up to the Fratton Park hotseat after a spell as Redknapp’s assistant, having helped Pompey win the FA Cup in 2008.

He lost his first game 1-0 at Liverpool but victory came in his third game, a 2-1 win at Sunderland.

Adams also oversaw a 2-2 UEFA Cup draw with AC Milan, Pompey blowing a 2-0 lead in the final six minutes.

But he was sacked, along with first-team coach John Metgod, in February 2009 after winning just two of his 16 Premier League games.

Pompey were 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, with 14 games to play at the time of his dismissal.

A club statement said: “The owner and the board feel they have been as supportive as they can during a period when results have been poor.

TBT – 10 years ago today Pompey (Arsenal on Sea) won the FA Cup. Really proud to have helped Coach the team. pic.twitter.com/FI18QIvvtf — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) May 17, 2018

“The team has played well but too many points have been dropped from winning positions. The priority for the club is to remain in the top flight and we feel the appointment of a new manager will give us the best opportunity to enable us to do this.

Overall Adams, who went on to briefly manage Granada in 2017, lost half of his 22 games.

He said afterwards: “Results have not been good, it must be said, but we’re not getting done sixes and fours and performances on the whole have been good.”