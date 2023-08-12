On This Day in 2007 – Tiger Woods claims 13th major with victory in Oklahoma

Tiger Woods won the 13th major of his career at the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Oklahoma on this day in 2007.

The world number one successfully defended his title after a final-round 69 proved enough to hold off his rivals and maintain his amazing record of having won every major in which he has led heading into the final round.

Woods began the day with a three-shot advantage over Stephen Ames but he soon disappeared from contention as Ernie Els and Woody Austin emerged as the main challengers.

Tiger Woods has won 15 majors in total (Peter Byrne/PA)

The lead was up to five from Els after eight holes but a bogey at nine and a birdie for the South African at 10 cut that back to three.

However, Els bogeyed the 12th but the gap was back to three when the South African birdied the long 13th.

And when he then holed a six-footer at the next par three he was within two of Woods, with Austin moving alongside him after three birdies in a row from the turn.

Woods then bogeyed the 14th after his short putt lipped out and his advantage was just one from Austin after Els bogeyed the 16th.

Typically, however, the world number one clawed that shot back at the next with a 14-foot birdie putt.

Els finished with two pars for a final-round 66 to finish five under and when Austin failed to hole a birdie putt from long distance on the 18th he closed with a 67 to be second on six under.

That left Woods to get down in four from the middle of the 18th fairway and he found the centre of the green and two putted for his fourth US PGA victory.

Woods has since gone on to win two more majors, the 2008 US Open and his remarkable comeback victory, aged 43, at the Masters in 2019.