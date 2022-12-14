On this day in 2007: FA appoints Fabio Capello as England manager

The Football Association confirmed the appointment of Fabio Capello as England manager on this day in 2007.

The Italian succeeded Steve McClaren after England’s failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

The news was revealed 48 hours after Capello agreed in principle to lead the national team, with the decision being ratified by the FA Board.

Capello took England to the 2010 World Cup (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Final negotiations between the FA and Capello’s advisors were completed and the former Juventus, AC Milan and Real Madrid coach signed a four-and-a-half year contract to begin work on January 7.

“I am delighted that Fabio Capello has agreed to become England manager,” said FA chief executive Brian Barwick.

“When we set out to recruit the new manager, we said we were committed to appointing a world-class candidate. In Fabio Capello, we have that man.

“Fabio is a winner. His record over the last two decades speaks for itself.

But England lost to Germany in the last 16 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“At every club he has managed, Fabio has won the league title and Sir Trevor Brooking and I were left in no doubt of his passion and commitment to bring that success to the England team.”

Capello led England to the last 16 at the World Cup in 2010, where they were beaten 4-1 by Germany after Frank Lampard’s strike was controversially ruled out despite clearly crossing the line.

The FA nevertheless announced he was staying, but Capello resigned in February 2012 after John Terry was stripped of the national captaincy.