On This Day in 2006: Hammer blow for Alan Pardew

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Alan Pardew was sacked as West Ham manager on this day in 2006.

Pardew paid the price for just four wins in the opening 17 Premier League games of the 2006-07 season and lost his job shortly after a 4-0 loss at Bolton. The Hammers were 18th in the table.

His dismissal came just a week after the Hammers’ new owners said they had total confidence in him and promised funds in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Pardew was sacked not long after being backed by new chairman Eggert Magnusson
Pardew was sacked not long after being backed by new chairman Eggert Magnusson (Steven Parsons/PA)

However, chairman Eggert Magnusson changed his tune after witnessing the defeat at Bolton where he said he was “shocked” by the attitude of the Hammers team.

“Alan has made an important contribution since joining as manager in September 2003 but this season’s results have been disappointing and have left the club in a very difficult position,” read a statement on West Ham’s website.

“The chairman, Mr Eggert Magnusson, and the board have been concerned by the performances of recent weeks and feel that it is the right time to make a change in the best interests of the club.

“Mr Magnusson and the board would like to place on the record their thanks to Alan Pardew for his hard work and commitment and to wish him well for the future.”

Pardew left after three years in charge where he guided the Hammers back into the top flight, delivered a ninth-placed finish and were moments away from winning the FA Cup.”

Pardew was not out of work for long, though, as he took over at Charlton, but was unable to keep the Addicks from relegation that season.

West Ham were able to beat the drop, thanks to a great escape led by Pardew’s replacement Alan Curbishley, which culminated in survival being secured with a final-day win at Manchester United.

