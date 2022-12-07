On this day in 2004: Glenn Hoddle appointed Wolves manager

Glenn Hoddle was given the job of taking Wolves back to the Premier League on this day in 2004.

Hoddle had been out of work after leaving Tottenham in September 2003.

It was also the second time he had succeeded Dave Jones after previously replacing him at Southampton.

Hoddle signed Darren Anderton while at Molineux. (Nick Potts/PA)

Jones had been sacked with Wolves 19th in the Championship having just come down from the Premier League.

“I’m delighted to be here. I saw the massive potential Wolverhampton have got; their ambition paralleled my thoughts,” Hoddle said at the time.

“It’s a Premiership set-up here. They’ve got the stadium and the fan base, and when I look at the squad I feel it’s good enough. I truly believe if we get the momentum going we can reach our main objective, to be back in the Premiership.”

Hoddle won 27 of his 77 games in charge of Wolves. (David Jones/PA)

Wolves finished ninth in 2004-05 and then seventh in Hoddle’s only full season in charge, eight points behind the play-offs, having drawn 19 of their 46 league games.

Hoddle stepped down in July 2006 at Molineux having failed to take them back to the top flight, being replaced by Mick McCarthy after winning 27 of his 77 games.

It remains his last job in management, although he had a brief spell as a coach at QPR under Harry Redknapp in 2014-15, and he has focused on punditry and running his academy.