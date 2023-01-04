Dax Tejera's wife faces charges for leaving kids unattended the night the ABC producer died

ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera's wife is facing two charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving the couple's kids "unattended" at a hotel on the evening of his shocking death.

Veronica Tejera, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of "acting in a manner injurious to a child" on Dec. 23, the day her husband, 37, died of a fatal heart attack.

At around 11 p.m. that evening, New York City police responded to a 911 call regarding "unattended children inside of 50 Vanderbilt Avenue," a spokesperson from NYPD's Deputy Commissioner Public Information office said in a statement. The address corresponds with members-only hotel The Yale Club.

ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera died "suddenly of a heart attack" on Dec. 23.

During a preliminary investigation, police found "a 2 year-old female and a 5 month-old female were left alone inside of a hotel room for an extended period of time." The exact time period is unclear.

The mother-of-two told Entertainment Tonight and the New York Post in a statement Monday that she made a "poor decision" to leave her children alone.

"When Dax collapsed on December 23rd, I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital. I asked both a close friend and my parents to rush to my children’s hotel room to attend to them as I monitored them by camera," she said. "The hotel would not allow my friend in and instead called the NYPD."

Veronica Tejera added, "We had two cameras trained on my children as they slept, and I monitored them closely in the time I was away from them. While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision."

Dax Tejera died "suddenly of a heart attack" on Dec. 23, according to a note sent to staff from ABC News President Kim Godwin on Dec. 24.

The letter shared the news "with a heavy heart and great sadness."

"As EP of 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos' Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning," the note stated. "That same love was extended to his precious girls."

Godwin's note ended with a sobering reminder: "On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each another."

