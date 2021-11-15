Dax Shepard Reveals Kristen Bell's Top 3 Celebrity Crushes: 'Try to Find a Through-Line There'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard went head-to-head on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Bell, 41, and Shepard, 46, participated in a "5 Second Rule" challenge, where they had five seconds to answer questions about each other. Kicking things off, Bell was asked to name three of Shepard's "man crushes."

Bell, 41, correctly listed Brad Pitt and race car driver Daniel Ricciardo but struggled to come up the final one.

"'Perfect 10' Charlie," Shepard said, referencing fitness trainer Charlie "Perfect 10" Curtis. "He's who I'm trying to become."

RELATED: Dax Shepard Reveals the Important but Simple Way He and Kristen Bell Told Their Daughters About Sex

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Shepard has previously been vocal about his man crush on Pitt, 57, but said Ricciardo, 32, recently took the number one spot.

"I'm embarrassed to say, I did what these men do — I got a younger model," the Parenthood alum joked to host Ellen DeGeneres earlier in the show. "I watched this Drive to Survive thing on Netflix ... it's a great show. Then I became obsessed with Formula 1 and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast and then he and I kinda hit it off. Then I pushed hard, got a phone number."

As for Bell's celebrity crushes? Shepard revealed during the game that his wife is into Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage, Law & Order star Vincent D'Onofrio and rapper T.I.

"Try to find a through-line there, if you will," Shepard joked. "Peter Dinklage, Vincent D'Onofrio, T.I. Good luck, guys!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The longtime couple has been married since 2013. They share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

During their recent Ellen appearance, Bell and Shepard also revealed how their children take after them.

"[They] argue about absolutely everything," Bell said while comparing their kids to Shepard.

"They're very thoughtful, they're very loving of animals, and they're beautiful," Shepard added, detailing their kids' similarities to Bell. "But I guess I argue a bunch!"