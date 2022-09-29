Dawson Knox and For Bare Feet Launch Second Annual Knox Sox Campaign

Image

For Bare Feet has partnered with Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox as the sock provider for year two of the Knox Sox campaign, benefitting P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

Through Knox's second annual season-long giveback program, he has pledged to donate $1,000 for every touchdown and $100 for every catch made. In addition to Knox's pledge, For Bare Feet will release limited edition socks on forbarefeet.com for fans to purchase through the 2022 season, with a percentage of proceeds going directly to P.U.N.T. and their initiatives supporting families in the Western New York Community affected by Pediatric Cancer.

The funds raised through the campaign will also supply custom non-slip socks manufactured by For Bare Feet to pediatric cancer patients in Western New York.

Styles in this year's program have been designed in collaboration with Knox and are officially licensed through For Bare Feet's partnerships with the NFLPA, NFL and the University of Mississippi. The full collection will feature a variety of designs, including Buffalo Bills staples, Dawson's hometown of Nashville, an homage to his alma mater, Ole Miss, and even an iconic print, in partnership with a Bills fan-favorite brand.

The 2022 campaign kicks off Sept. 8, ahead of the Bills' season opener against defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. To stay updated on upcoming sock releases, where to purchase Knox Sox and progress through the season, follow @dawsonknox and @forbarefeet on social media.

About For Bare Feet:

Founded in 1984, For Bare Feet has grown into an industry-leading provider of socks, with licenses in all major sports leagues and other brands. For Bare Feet became a Taglich Brothers Private Equity Company in 2018. As a dominant wholesaler through the decades, For Bare Feet's growth has evolved into offering those same high-quality products and services directly to consumers through forbarefeet.com and beyond.

About Dawson Knox:

Dawson Knox is a tight end entering his fourth NFL season for the Buffalo Bills. After walking on at Ole Miss in 2015, Knox was selected in the third round with the 96th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since his rookie season, Knox has been involved with P.U.N.T., building several personal relationships with impacted kids and their families.

About the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative:

The P.U.N.T. Pediatric Collaborative is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides families in Western New York facing pediatric cancer with critical programs that offer financial, practical and emotional support from diagnosis to recovery and bereavement. P.U.N.T. operates with collaboration and guidance from community hospital partners to ensure that every dollar raised gets channeled where it is most needed.

To learn more, visit P.U.N.T. online, follow them on Instagram, @puntpediatriccancer, Twitter, @PUNTpedcancer, and like them on Facebook.

Contact Information:

Lauren Evans

Marketing Manager

levans@forbarefeet.com

9183611148



aric holmes

Director of Marketing

aholmes@forbarefeet.com

3039157024



