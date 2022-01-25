Dawson Garcia unavailable for UNC basketball’s game against Virginia Tech

North Carolina sophomore forward Dawson Garcia is out for tonight’s game against Virginia Tech while heading to Minnesota to attend to an illness in his family, according to UNC.

Garcia has played just three games since suffering a concussion in the Tar Heels’ win over Boston College on Jan. 2. The Heels split the two games he missed, losing at Notre Dame, but beating Virginia at home.

The 6-foot-11 native of Prior Lake, Minn., started 12 of the first 13 games of the season. He has come off the bench the past three games after returning from his concussion. Garcia, who transferred from Marquette, is averaging 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

“We are fully supportive of Dawson and his family and will offer whatever assistance we are able to provide as they deal with this family matter,” UNC head coach Hubert Davis said in a news release.

Brady Manek has started in his place the past five games. With a thin frontcourt, the Heels will likely play small for stretches against the Hokies with 6-foot-8 forward Leaky Black playing some at power forward.