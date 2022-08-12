How Dawn Staley ended up on ESPN playing cornhole with the pros

Dawn Staley is still hitting clutch shots, 16 years removed from her playing career.

Down 11-1 last week in the American Cornhole League’s SuperHole event, Staley chucked her bag toward the hole of the board, knocking in three bags — including the one she threw — to deliver a nine-point round.

South Carolina Gamecock fans who tuned in to ESPN2 on Aug. 5 or saw highlights on Twitter might have been surprised to see Staley playing cornhole on television. Here’s how it all came about:

Her appearance was part of the ACL’s SuperHole weekend event that preceded the the league’s World Championships. The event in which Staley participated featured celebrities playing with the professionals.

Staley’s pro partner was Mark Richards, and the duo faced off against former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and cornhole professional Matt Guy in the championship round — with $100,000 to the charity of their choosing on the line. Staley and Richards came up short.

“Y’all cornhole is so much fun! Intense,” Staley posted to Twitter. “And if you don’t practice like I didn’t do, you lose your technique when that pressure cooker heats up. ... lost the chip but the experience was incredible!”

So how did the national championship basketball coach end up on ESPN playing cornhole?

Marlon LeWinter, who handles public relations for the ACL, scouts celebrities with personalities that will fit well on the broadcast. Since the league is headquartered in Rock Hill, where the SuperHole took place this year, it helped with local reach as well.

“We’ve long admired coach Staley and what she offers as an inspiration,” LeWinter told The State. “Her passion for everything that she sets her mind to is amazing. And she proved that she’s a really good cornhole player.”

The league first made it on Staley’s radar through her management team. Former college and Olympic softball player Jennie Finch, who is represented by the same team as Staley, played in the SuperHole in 2018.

When Finch told Staley about it, she was on board.

“Anybody can play, anybody can win,” LeWinter said. “I can’t dunk like LeBron (James), but I can pick up a cornhole bag and have a chance.”

While her future in cornhole is to be determined, Staley made it clear on social media that she is a fan of the sport.

Even after her team’s elimination, Staley continued to support her partner, Richards, throughout his quest to qualify for the singles championships.

The SuperHole is held annually, so it could become an offseason tradition for the Gamecocks coach.

“She is welcome to come back any time,” LeWinter said. “We absolutely love watching her compete. Watching Dawn Staley in a different light, where people get to really see her personality, away from the success that she’s had on the basketball court, it’s really awesome to watch.”