Dawn French cuts off signature bob for short grey hairstyle

Dawn French has kissed her signature dark bob and sharp fringe goodbye in favour of a what appears to be a more natural hairstyle.

The actress – who's probably best known for being the star of The Vicar of Dibley, appearing in Harry Potter and being one half of comedy duo French and Saunders alongside Jennifer Saunders – now sports a much shorter hairdo made up of what seems to be her natural hair colour.

She posted a close-up snap of her dramatic change on her Instagram this week, also explaining the thought process behind the new crop.

French explained that the decision to go shorter is part of the journey to allowing a full head of grey to grow gradually and naturally.

"Cutting off all the old colour…gradually getting there with the grey… starting short… aiming at the ol bob in full grey glory…. It’s a process… I’m not great at patience," she writes.

French's new hairstyle and the decision to go grey has been supported by several of her fans, who reached out to her via the comment section.

"I did exactly the same! Last year.. love not having to do my roots every 3 weeks now," one person wrote.

"SAME! grey is the new blonde," another person said.

The actor appeared to give us a peek at her new 'do on Instagram back in August when she shared a series of snaps from a festival as she showed off her grey roots.

Her locks were still a little longer back then and she still had her signature fringe as she rocked two buns on either side of her head while flashing a huge grin.

