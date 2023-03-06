Dawlish: Girl, 14, from Ukraine, dies after being found unconscious on South Devon beach

Dawlish seafront in south Devon (Shutterstock / Max_555)

A 14-year-old girl from Ukraine has died after being found unconscious on a beach in south Devon.

The girl was found on Dawlish Beach on Saturday evening and airlifted to hospital where she later died, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Police investigating her death say it is being treated as “unexplained”, and are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage from the area to come forward.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said the force was initially called to reports a girl was missing in Dawlish - a town around 13 miles from Exeter.

“Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish Beach,” she said.

“She was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later sadly died. Formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been informed.”

DI Davies added: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian Embassy and The Home Office are also aware of this incident.

“This death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding this death. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenage girl at this tragic time.”

The force has urged anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that can assist the investigation to come forward.

The Home Office declined to comment on the incident.

The Ukrainian Embassy has been approached by the Standard for a comment.

Anyone with any information or who may have CCTV / doorbell footage that can assist officers with the investigation is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting case reference 50230052081.